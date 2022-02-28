3 WWE Superstars Melina Perez reportedly dated in real life

Former Women's Champion Melina Perez has reportedly dated a few WWE Superstars over the past two decades.

Melina joined WWE in 2004 and made her main roster debut nearly a year later as the manager of MNM. The 42-year-old spent about seven years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she won the Divas Championship twice and the Women's Title three times.

While Melina worked with several male superstars in the ring, she dated a few others backstage. The former Women's Champion has reportedly been in romantic relationships with two former world champions and a former SmackDown star over the past few years.

Here are three WWE Superstars Melina Perez reportedly dated in real life.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox

Mike Knox was Melina's second-ever boyfriend. The couple started dating before the former Divas Champion entered the wrestling industry. In her interview with Jim Ross on the Ross Report in 2015, Melina spoke about her relationship with Knox, stating that he was a great person and a good soul.

However, the couple's relationship ended before Knox joined WWE in 2005. In an interview with Monte & The Pharaoh, Knox claimed that Melina broke up with him after meeting John Morrison. Nevertheless, he revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend are still friends.

"I was in love with Melina. It was way back in the day. It was before we got signed. We were both just struggling, trying to come up man (...) she was innocent back then. I was too. We just kinda hit it off and it worked out, you know. But, as the wrestling business always says, 'there's a swerve coming', you know what I mean, she went and did her thing, broke my heart, my poor little heart, but still friends, still cool, still talk," he said.

After Knox joined Vince McMahon's company, he shared the ring with Morrison several times as teammates and opponents.

#2. Former WWE star John Morrison

John Morrison and Melina started dating after meeting in WWE in the early 2000s. The couple participated in the third season of Tough Enough in 2003. The former Women's Champion made it to the final 25 before getting cut from the show. Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion won the competition.

Morrison and Melina later worked together in OVW, WWE's developmental brand back then, before debuting together on the main roster in 2005.

The two former WWE Superstars dated on and off for nearly 11 years before splitting in 2015. In her interview with Jim Ross on the Ross Report, The A-List Diva disclosed that rumors of her cheating on Morrison with Batista led to her split from the former ECW Champion.

#1. WWE legend Batista

angel garza’s speedo 🩲 @perreoporgarza now that I think about it, melina and batista would be the absolute perfect options for a hall of fame induction at wrestlemania hollywood now that I think about it, melina and batista would be the absolute perfect options for a hall of fame induction at wrestlemania hollywood 😊 https://t.co/r1BXoCtuGf

Melina and Batista were involved in a storyline in late 2005 and early 2006. Several rumors also suggested that the two wrestlers once had a romantic relationship.

In his autobiography "Batista Unleashed," The Animal revealed that he and Melina initially disliked each other. However, they later became close friends. He then stated that their relationship became physical after his second divorce.

In an interview with the Charleston-Post Courier in 2007, Batista also claimed that Melina did not cheat on Morrison with him.

"He [Morrison] knew everything from day one. From the day we started talking. That was one of the things that a lot of people didn’t realize and didn’t bother to ask. Melina and John weren't together anymore. He was always aware of what was going on, and she was very honest with him. They split up and moved apart, and we started dating each other. She still considers him her best friend in the world. But he always knew exactly what was going on," he said.

Despite this, Melina denied ever dating Batista in her interview with Jim Ross on the Ross Report. Instead, the former Women's Champion called him a great friend.

Edited by Prem Deshpande