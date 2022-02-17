5 current top WWE Superstars who initially didn't want to become wrestlers

Although they are now famous, several top WWE Superstars initially did not want to become professional wrestlers.

In a recent interview with Claibs Online, superstar and on-screen official Sonya Deville disclosed that she initially wanted to become an actress or MMA fighter before finding WWE. She even took acting classes when she was only 12 and got into MMA at 16 before becoming a professional wrestler several years later.

Likewise, a few other top superstars initially intended on pursuing other careers away from the squared circle. However, they later decided to become in-ring performers for different reasons.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who initially didn't want to become wrestlers.

#5. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns initially dreamed of becoming an NFL player. The Tribal Chief played football in high school and college. After going undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft in April, he joined the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent a month later.

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Reigns disclosed how his NFL dreams were shattered when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

"I signed with the Minnesota Vikings for a rookie camp when I was a free agent. That's where they did all those medical tests on us. It was where they did an initial blood test and that was when I found out I was 70 to 80 thousand white blood cells. I had no idea what was going on. They sent me back home and that's where I was diagnosed with leukemia," he said.

Later in May 2007, the Minnesota Vikings released Reigns from his contract. Three months later, the Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their roster. Nevertheless, the team dropped him after only five days.

The Head of the Table then joined the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League (CFL). After only one season, the team released Reigns from his contract. The 36-year-old then retired from professional football.

As his short football career ended, Reigns decided to pursue a career in professional wrestling. He joined WWE in 2010 and has been with the company for more than a decade now. The Tribal Chief is currently the Universal Champion and one of the top wrestlers in Vince McMahon's company.

