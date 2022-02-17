WWE has planned major twists for Elimination Chamber premium live event 

It is being reported that there will be major twists at the WWE Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Several big matches have been lined up for the show. Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg. Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles will be locked inside the steel structure with the WWE Championship on the line.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there could be some twists and turns in Saudi Arabia to set up a 'title vs title' main event for WrestleMania 38.

“I was told twist and turns coming on this show, so I don’t know what those would be. I know that there was a push to do title vs title which means Brock wins the Chamber and Roman beats Goldberg. I think most people kind of are expecting that. For Brock to lose in the Chamber match, I mean, I don’t know how you beat him, because again, it’s like, they haven’t done a lot of interference in Chamber matches. I suppose you can do it this time, but it would have to take that. - said Meltzer.

First look at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 stage construction revealed

Ben @WrestlingBen_



#WWEChamber First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia #WWEChamber https://t.co/e3Ykmkciuv

A first look at the stage construction for Elimination Chamber 2022 was recently revealed on Twitter.

The event is scheduled to occur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19, 2022. It looks like the company has spent loads of money on constructing the stage for the prestigious event. The clip below shows WWE having built a gorgeous entrance stage. There is also a glimpse of the spectacular chamber structure at the end of the clip.

Who do you think will win the men's elimination chamber match? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Pratik Singh