Photo: Top AEW star spotted with Sonya Deville 

AEW's Anthony Bowens was recently spotted with WWE's on-screen authority Sonya Deville at an NFL-GLAAD event.

The said occasion, A Night of Pride, was a joint venture between National Football League (NFL) and the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to promote inclusivity in sports. Many athletes from various sports graced the event to extend their support to the cause, with Anthony Bowens and Sonya Deville representing the wrestling world.

Taking to Twitter, The Acclaimed member shared a snap of himself alongside the WWE star during the event.

Alongside the picture, Bowens also referenced the "forbidden door," a concept that has allowed wrestlers to work for more than one promotion at a time.

"Who knew the forbidden door led to the GLAAD red carpet…we look 🔥🌈" tweeted Anthony Bowens

Sonya Deville and Bowens aren't just vocal advocates of LGBTQ rights but are also proud members of the community who have time and again used their fame to raise pertinent questions.

Anthony Bowens is one of AEW's brightest talents

While Bowens, alongside Max Caster, has majorly featured in the tag team division, the last few weeks have seen the AEW star put up some memorable performances in singles matches.

His encounter with Jon Moxley from the January 26th episode of Rampage was particularly impressive. Though the match's result was never in doubt, The Acclaimed member took Mox to the limit.

Before that, Anthony Bowens also had a great showing against Bryan Danielson on Rampage's November 5th edition. It's worth noting that The American Dragon had himself requested a match against the youngster.

Going by how much the company values him, it's safe to assume Bowens has a bright future.

