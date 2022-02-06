Top AEW heel breaks character and reveals that Bryan Danielson requested a match with him

Ever since arriving in AEW, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson has had stellar matches with multiple opponents. These include the 30-minute draw against former World Champion Kenny Omega, the 60-minute draw against the current World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, and the World Championship match at New Year's Smash.

Amidst all of this, Danielson has also had great matches with wrestlers who are not in the main event picture in AEW. One of those matches was against one half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens.

Speaking recently to Pink News, Antony Bowens revealed that Bryan Danielson had personally requested their match on the 5th November 2021 edition of Rampage.

Bowens further tells us that it made him a lot more confident. He says that if a star of the caliber of Danielson believes in him, he can achieve anything.

"Don’t know if I’m supposed to go into the insider stuff, but Bryan personally requested that match with me, which made me even more confident. And I stepped up and hit it out of the ballpark. It unlocked this side of me where I’m so confident out there now. I thought, ‘If this guy believes in me just like Tony does, I can literally do anything.’" Bowens said

Can The Acclaimed be the next AEW World Tag Team Champions?

The Acclaimed are one of the best parts of AEW Dynamite. They make their entrance with a rap by Max Caster dissing their opponents,, followed by Anthony Bowens announcing that "The Acclaimed have arrived."

The Acclaimed recently found themselves in a feud with Darby Allin and the "Icon" Sting. Although the Acclaimed lost their bout against the dynamic duo, they very much held their own.

The feud also included the Acclaimed making a music video dissing Sting and Darby.

The Acclaimed have had previous shots at the tag team championships against the then tag team champions, the Lucha Brothers but came up short.

However, with their rising popularity and as they climb the pecking order in All Elite Wrestling, it's surely not long before the young tag team receive another shot at the championship.

