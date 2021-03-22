10 current female WWE Superstars who played high school sports

Before finding fame in the squared circle, many WWE superstars tried their luck playing other sports.

Football was a popular sport among male superstars back in their high school and college days. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Usos, Big E, and many others were football players before becoming pro wrestlers.

John Cena with his high school football team

Several female superstars have also played different sports during high school. A few of them joined their high schools' basketball teams, while others preferred to practice soccer, volleyball, and even lacrosse and diving.

Some of these female superstars have proven themselves to be high-level athletes even before their WWE success. One even captained her volleyball team and led them to two championships.

On this list, Sportskeeda Wrestling sheds light on 10 female superstars who played high school sports.

#10. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss - Track, kickboxing, softball, and gymnastics

Alexa Bliss in high school

Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female superstars in the Women's Revolution era. The Goddess is the second-ever Women's Triple Crown champion, having won the Raw and Smackdown Women's titles, in addition to the Women's tag team championship.

Bliss's athleticism has captured the eyes of the WWE universe since her debut on NXT. The Five Feet of Fury can perform top-rope moves, sunset flips, and somersaults.

Rare photo of Alexa Bliss during her high school days! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ejIxWrKIm9 — Ken Shepherd (@Blissful_Ken62) September 10, 2017

Her athleticism goes back to her athletic background since her childhood and teenage days.

According to The Spun, a young Bliss played four different sports at Hilliard Davidson High School. She played track, kickboxing, softball, and gymnastics.

#9. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair - Volleyball, gymnastics, and basketball

Charlotte Flair in high school with her father Ric Flair

Can you imagine Charlotte Flair not fighting for a championship? The daughter of the legendary Ric Flair has taken WWE by storm since her debut. She has become the face of the women's division over the past several years.

The Queen is a 12-time Women's Champion, a former Women's Tag Team Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner. She is also a grand slam and a triple crown champion.

Before Flair's enormous success in WWE, she played other sports in high school. According to USA Today, Flair competed as a gymnast, basketball, and volleyball player at Providence High in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Queen was the captain and the star of her school's volleyball team. She led her team to win the North Carolina 4A state championship for two consecutive years in 2004 and 2005.

According to FloVolleyball, Flair won the 4A Conference Tournament MVP and the Southwestern Conference 4A Player of the Year awards in 2003.

