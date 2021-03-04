5 WWE Superstars who deserve to win their first main roster title

In WWE, there are multiple Superstars on RAW and SmackDown yet to win a title on the main roster. Some of these stars are NXT call-ups, and some have come to WWE from other promotions.

Some WWE Superstars who are yet to win a title may come as a surprise to fans. Several big names have come close to becoming a champion in WWE, but didn't quite get there.

Here are five WWE Superstars who deserve to win their first main roster championship.

#5 Is Ruby Riott due a WWE title reign?

Time and time again, Ruby Riott has shown that she is a strong talent in WWE.

The star established herself on the main roster as the Riott Squad leader, with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan by her side. WWE split the trio in the 2019 Draft, with Morgan sent to a different brand and repackaged as a singles star.

Riott took some time away from WWE before returning to try to make amends with Morgan. After some tension, the pair finally reunited and are now showing off their unique chemistry as a tag team on SmackDown.

Despite suffering losses, Riott's in-ring skills have been strong, especially over the past few months. The star put on a great showing at the 2021 Royal Rumble and returning legend Victoria even praised her for helping her come back for the event.

Advertisement

2021 could be the time for shine for Ruby Riott. The star could enjoy a run with Liv Morgan as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, or even re-establish herself as a singles star.

It's strange to think that Riott is yet to win a main roster title in WWE, but she could rectify that soon.