5 WWE Superstars who have had uncomfortable experiences with Vince McMahon

Over the past few decades, Vince McMahon has led WWE to unprecedented success, making it the top wrestling promotion globally. Although he is now 76 years old, The Chairman continues to run the company. According to his daughter, Stephanie, it is unlikely that he will ever retire.

Since taking control of WWE, McMahon has dealt with hundreds, if not thousands, of wrestlers. Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have spoken about McMahon's intimidating personality. A few even recalled having some uncomfortable experiences with The Chairman.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have had uncomfortable experiences with Vince McMahon.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson made out with Vince McMahon in front of his wife

After a short stint in WCW, Torrie Wilson joined WWE in 2001. However, her first day on the job was not what she expected. The 46-year-old had to get intimate with Vince McMahon in front of his wife.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Wilson recalled her experience with The Chairman, disclosing that it was uncomfortable for her.

Article continues below ad

"[Was having racy scenes with Vince McMahon uncomfortable?] Extremely. That was the first day I was actually on the show. The guy made me nervous anyway. I didn't know him very well at all. He was very intimidating, and I had to make out with him in front of his wife. And his wife is telling me to grab him more and harder. It was just a very weird experience," she said.

Wilson spent nearly seven years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she had a few other on-screen romances with superstars like Tajiri and Carlito. In May 2008, WWE released Wilson from her contract. She then retired from professional wrestling.

Since her retirement, Wilson has made a few sporadic appearances and competed in a few bouts, including two Women's Royal Rumble matches. She entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Article continues below ad

#4. Big Kon

Big Kon had an uncomfortable meeting with Vince McMahon

In 2005, Big Kon (FKA Konnor) signed his first developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company. Nevertheless, he never met The Chairman until two years later when John Laurinaitis took him to McMahon's office.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Kon recalled his meeting with The Chairman, disclosing that McMahon made him feel uncomfortable at one point.

"He's like asking me these questions like, 'what kind of music do you listen to?' I was like, 'I like rock n roll.' He goes, 'ugh.' Then he looks down, and I'm like, 'oh no. Oh I really scr**ed that question up. Oh man.' Then he goes, 'what kind of movies do you like?' I go, 'I like comedies.' He goes, 'ugh.' Then he looks down. (...) Then Johnny Ace is just nice and quiet sitting to the right of me, and he goes, 'Vince, Fit says he looks like a rat.' Then once Vince heard that, he comes up real slow and looks at me bugged eyed. He's like looking at me, and I'm like this is so uncomfortable. Like I am so uncomfortable with this. Like I would have rather sat around one of my exes than have him look at me the way he looked at me," he said.

Article continues below ad

Kon left WWE later that same year. After spending a few years on the independent circuit, he returned to the company in 2010. His second run lasted for nine years, during which he won the NXT Tag Team Championships once alongside his Ascension partner, Viktor. The company then released him from his contract in December 2019. He is currently active on the independent circuit.

#3. WWE EVP Triple H

Nearly 22 years ago, Triple H started his real-life romance with Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, while working together on a storyline. Although McMahon initially gave them his blessing, he later took it away. The couple then split for ten months before eventually getting back together.

Article continues below ad

In an interview with ESPN, The Game recalled his experience asking McMahon for his blessing to marry his daughter.

"It was a unique experience. If you've ever met Vince, any situation like that is a unique experience. At some point, I should write a book just about that aspect of it! As we begin to have a relationship and that begins to grow, there's every awkward moment that you could imagine that everybody has. That first dinner at your girlfriend's at her parents house, except I've been working with her dad for all these years [laughs]. Just making it as uncomfortable for me as humanly possible just because he thinks it's funny!" he said. [H/T: talkSport]

After dating for about three years, Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot in 2003. They now have three daughters.

Article continues below ad

#2. Bryan Danielson

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "Daniel Bryan has got a notebook of things he's learned from Vince McMahon. He has incredible respect for Vince."



- Dave Meltzer "Daniel Bryan has got a notebook of things he's learned from Vince McMahon. He has incredible respect for Vince."- Dave Meltzer https://t.co/n8K3deCxvb

While working for Ring of Honor in 2008, Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) received a call from Vince McMahon asking him to have a meeting. Hence, the 41-year-old headed to Oakland to meet the Chairman of WWE.

In an interview with WWE.com, Danielson recalled the details of his first meeting with McMahon, disclosing that he felt uncomfortable.

"He asked me things like, 'What would you like to see happen?' I told him that I'd like to come in and be a top guy, but I had concerns about not being very big. I have a very self-deprecating sense of humor and think of myself as a humble person, so it's hard for me to say that I'm good at something. Vince said, 'Shawn [Michaels] tells me you're very good.' And I just said, 'Well, I'm okay.' And I could tell instantly he disliked that. It was very awkward and very uncomfortable. Vince takes these very long pauses after he asks you a question and you answer him. He'll just look at you. Some will start talking, which I think he likes because it shows they're uncomfortable. I was uncomfortable, but I just looked at him. I was waiting for him to talk and he was waiting for me to talk. It was surreal," he said.

Article continues below ad

In August 2009, WWE signed Danielson. Although the company released him from his contract in June 2010, he returned later that same year. The American Dragon then spent 11 years in Vince McMahon's company, during which he became one of its top stars.

In May 2021, Danielson left the company after his contract expired. Nearly four months later, he joined AEW, where he is currently active.

#1. Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle with Vince McMahon

Like Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle had an on-screen romance with Vince McMahon. As part of the storyline, the former Women's Champion had to kiss The Chairman on a few occasions.

Article continues below ad

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., the 43-year-old admitted that the storyline was uncomfortable. However, it was part of her job.

"I remember it was awkward. I do think there was like two, maybe three, I don't quite remember to be honest. But also it was how it was back then. I remember it just kind of trickled down from girl to girl. Everybody kind of went through that. Even though it's awkward to do, it was just part of my job. There was no intimacy, we didn't think of it like we're actresses and we're going to win an Emmy nomination or something. We're young and we're dumb and we're innocent, and we're happy to be working. That's just part of it," she explained.

Michelle spent nearly five years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she won the Women's Championship once. WWE then released her from her contract in June 2009. She has since made a few sporadic WWE appearances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far