6 WWE women who have recently undergone incredible body transformations

A few former and current female WWE Superstars have recently undergone astonishing body transformations.

Over the past few years, several male WWE Superstars have worked on their physiques. The Miz, for example, embarked on a journey to get in better shape nearly a year ago. After training hard and eating right for three months, the former WWE Champion lost 14 lbs. Former superstars like nZo (FKA Enzo Amore), Big Cass, and Vladimir Kozlov are also now in better shape than ever.

Meanwhile, a few former and current female superstars have also recently undergone incredible body transformations. Some of these wrestlers shredded their pregnancy weight and got ripped only a few months after giving birth. Others, however, just decided to get back in shape after gaining some weight in the past few years.

Here are six WWE women who have recently undergone incredible body transformations.

#6. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey recently captured the SmackDown Women's Champion

In 2018, Ronda Rousey debuted in WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She then spent nearly a year in the company, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship. However, she went on a hiatus after losing her title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

Although she remained under contract, Rousey did not compete in WWE for a few years. In April 2021, the UFC Hall of Famer announced that she was four months pregnant with her first child. The 35-year-old gave birth to her daughter, La'akea, last September.

After giving birth, Rousey underwent an incredible body transformation as she shredded her pregnancy weight in less than four months to make her long-awaited in-ring return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She recently posted a photo of her progress, in which she looked fit. Rousey stated in her post that she was glad she had a goal to drive her back into shape.

"@core you guys are just lucky to be in the vicinity when I couldn’t help but look at myself and think - damn I just had a baby 7 months ago! In hindsight coming back so fast after having Pō was pretty damn crazy. But I’m glad I had a goal to drive me to get back in shape - cause otherwise I don’t think I would have dug so deep to find the extra energy to spend on myself, my own health and recovery," she wrote.

Rousey recently defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Last Friday, she defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez.

#5. Candice Michelle

In 2004, Candice Michelle auditioned for the RAW Diva Search contest. Although she did not make the final ten, Vince McMahon's company signed the 43-year-old. Michelle spent about five years in WWE, during which she won the Women's Championship once. However, the company released her from her contract in June 2009.

In her final days in WWE, Michelle seemed to have gained weight. Some reports later suggested that the company let her go because of her weight gain.

After struggling with her weight for several years, the former Women's Champion recently posted a photo on Instagram in which she looked in much better shape. In her caption, Michelle disclosed that she had embarked on a journey to get her power back and regain control of her health and emotions.

"Finishing 75hard [challenge] has been an incredible journey of taking my Power back. Regaining control of my health and my emotions! Reminding myself to love myself first so that I can serve others with my gifts! Although the physical side brings me great joy in how I feel about my self nothing beats accomplishing this title and keeping this promise to myself to do this, that I am worth it, that I can put myself first. In turn it makes me a better human to show up in this world! I’m so grateful to so many people of my tribe that has cheered me on, supported me, and inspired me! Thank you," she wrote.

Michelle has been married to chiropractor Ken Gee Ehrlich since 2005. She is now a mother to three daughters.

#4. Lacey Evans

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Lacey Evans joined WWE in 2016. She spent nearly three years performing on NXT before making her main roster debut in 2019.

In February 2021, WWE reportedly planned for Evans to win her first title by defeating Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, the plan changed when the former United States Marine announced her pregnancy.

Last October, Evans gave birth to her second daughter. She then started working hard to shred her pregnancy weight and get back into shape to prepare herself for her in-ring return. Over the past few months, the former United States Marine has posted several photos and videos on her Instagram, showing her incredible progress.

Evans made her return to WWE television as a face character last month in a series of promos on SmackDown. However, the company reportedly moved her to Monday Night RAW as a heel.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus recently showed off her progress

Although she retired from in-ring competition in 2006, Trish Stratus remained in great shape over the past decade and a half. The 46-year-old even became a yoga and fitness instructor after leaving WWE. However, the Hall of Famer loosened up on her training when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Stratus recently revealed in an Instagram post that her abs disappeared one by one during her break.

"Looking 'back' on the last year when pandemic life of 2020 had me off my usual grind and on the luxurious leisurely lounging lifestyle of Netflix'ing and with no work on the horizon there was no motivation or reason to hit it as hard as I usually do. After grinding for 20+ years straight the break was a welcome one - for my mind and my family - not so much for my booty and abs that disappeared one by one," she wrote.

In February 2021, the Hall of Famer decided to return to robust training. She recently showed off her progress, stating that she is possibly now in the best shape of her life.

"One year of continuous routine, late night workouts (cause daytime homeschooling), mental positivity, dedication and approaching with intent. I locked in on a goal and got to a place where I am quite possibly the best I've ever been," she added.

Stratus last competed in Vince McMahon's company in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix shared several photos of her progress on Instagram

Like Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix decided last year to eat healthier and get in better shape. The 41-year-old then started a training program with her trainer in January 2021. Over the past year, she has posted several photos and videos of her training on Instagram, showing her progress.

The Hall of Famer recently posted a few photos showing her body transformation after 13 months of training. She also disclosed in another Instagram post that she was proud of her decision because it made her a better mom and a better version of herself.

"Last year I made the decision to prioritize my health. Eating better, sleeping more, & getting in the gym has given me a new lease on life. It's made me a better mom. A better me. I'm proud of that decision," she wrote.

Last December, Phoenix left her role as an announcer on NXT. A month later, she teamed up with her husband Edge to defeat The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

#1. Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes' progress since giving birth

In 2011, Brandi Rhodes (FKA Eden Stiles) joined WWE. Nevertheless, she left the company later that same year. The 38-year-old then returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2013, where she spent another three years, during which she mainly worked as a ring announcer.

In 2016, Rhodes requested her release again and left WWE. Since her departure, she has worked in several promotions, including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

In December 2020, the former WWE ring announcer and her husband, Cody, announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Liberty Iris, last June.

After giving birth, Rhodes returned to training to get back into her best physical condition. In an Instagram post last November, the former ring announcer disclosed that she was committed to taking care of her body to be a healthy mother for her daughter.

"After having baby Libby I committed to fully taking care of my body to be as healthy of a mom as I can be for her. I'm finally taking care of my back, continuing to push myself in the gym daily, eating right and rewarding myself when appropriate and taking time out to heel when I need to. Super proud of where we are and feeling strong and healthy again. Every mamas journey and goals are different. Cheers to reaching them all individually," she wrote.

Rhodes recently posted another photo of her progress on Instagram in which she looked in great shape.

