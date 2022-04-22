7 former WWE Superstars who have undergone insane body transformations

WWE is a place where physique matters, to say the least. Over the years, fans have seen stars with incredible bodies like John Cena, Batista, and Triple H become multi-time world champions.

However, many superstars have survived in the company with not-so-incredible bodies. Some wrestlers that didn't have the greatest physique decided to change their lifestyle after they left the company.

In this list, we'll explore seven former WWE Superstars who have undergone insane body transformations.

#7. Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore was a successful cruiserweight and NXT sensation alongside his tag team partner Big Cass. However, he was released in 2018 due to certain allegations made against him.

He now wrestles on the independent circuit under the ring name nZo and has certainly bulked up. His latest Instagram posts have the former Cruiserweight Champion looking far bigger than he ever did in Vince McMahon's company.

With the hard work he's put in, it's not impossible to think that Enzo will make his way back to the biggest stage in pro wrestling at some point.

#6. Big Cass

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass looks incredible now

When you think about Enzo Amore, Big Cass also comes to mind. The two worked together as a tag team and and became a hugely popular act both in NXT and on the main roster.

Cass now goes by the name W. Morrissey and is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling. Just like his former tag team partner, Big Cass has undergone an insane body transformation.

Fans might remember that his physique was criticized in the past as he went through various transformations, gaining and losing weight. However, the former WWE Superstar is looking positively jacked these days.

#5. Mark Henry

Mark Henry has lost considerable weight in the recent years

Mark Henry is one of the strongest athletes to ever step into a squared circle, rightfully earning the nickname "The World's Strongest Man".

After a Hall of Fame career in WWE, Henry took a hiatus from the business before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Fans can see a considerable difference in his current appearance.

During his time in WWE, he was portrayed as one of the heaviest guys on the entire roster. However, he has lost considerable weight and looks very different now.

#4. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has undoubtedly constructed a Hall of Fame career. For over 30 years, he has shone in multiple promotions and wrestled all over the world.

Jericho left WWE in 2018 and went on to become one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling. Since that time, he's gone through several transformations.

He has grown his hair and has certainly worked hard in the gym to gain a presentable physique. At 51 years old, Le Champion looks to be in better shape now than he has been in years.

According to Jericho, his recent transformation stems from a health issue he had while on tour with his band Fozzy. Regardless, the former AEW World Champion is looking great and seems to be nowhere near slowing down.

#3. Vladimir Kozlov

Vladimir Kozlov has undergone an insane body transformation

Vladimir Kozlov received an incredible push in 2008, shortly after he debuted for WWE. He even scored a clean victory over The Undertaker during his monumental rise.

He eventually transitioned to being a tag team wrestler and also became one half of the Tag Team Champions alongside Santino Marella. However, his career slowly declined and he left the company in 2011. Since leaving the industry, he has worked hard to get in the best shape of his life.

Kozlov is one of the former superstars fans will always find in articles talking about body transformations. He is currently signed to Impact Wrestling as a Russian-language commentator and looks completely unrecognizable from his days in Vince McMahon's promotion.

#2. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is truly a Monster Among Men

Braun Strowman was one of the top stars in WWE, having scored wins over major stars like Goldberg and Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he was released from his contract in 2021 due to budget cuts.

He already had an incredible physique for a seven-foot-tall man, but he's recently put in even more work to transform his body. He is currently in the best shape of his life.

Strowman now goes by his real name Adam Scherr on social media, and recently announced the formation of his own wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative (CYN), alongside another former WWE Superstar, EC3.

#1. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson is ready to become Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson, one of the most popular Hollywood actors of this generation, will always be remembered as The Rock in WWE. His last match was in 2016 and he announced his in-ring retirement in 2019.

The Great One had an incredible body in 2016, but it isn't anything compared to the shape he's currently in. He is set to showcase his best physique yet in the upcoming film Black Adam.

The Rock recently shared his Black Adam workout with fans. As expected from The Great One, it's a very intense regimen designed specifically to build muscle and turn back the hands of time.

Although it has been a while since he officially retired, pro wrestling fans have learned to "never say never". The WWE Universe still awaits the highly-anticipated dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Hopefully, the company will book that blockbuster bout for WrestleMania 39, which takes place in Hollywood.

Which of these transformations was the best? Sound off in the comments section!

