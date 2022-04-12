"I'll tell the whole story one of these days" - Chris Jericho makes surprise revelations about his health

AEW star Chris Jericho recently disclosed the health issues during his England tour and how it kickstarted his weight loss regime.

While Jericho's legendary status is unquestionable, several fans have raised concerns about Le Champion's less-than-chiseled physique last year. Additionally, the moves during his sparse matches seemed slow and cumbersome compared to his opponents.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Chris Jericho was asked about his physical transformation. Le Champion then revealed that his UK tour in December with his band, Fozzy, led to him facing health issues.

He further stated that when things had gone back to normal, he had decided to follow a strict diet to lose weight.

“I’ll tell the whole story one of these days. I had a little bit of a health issue when we toured England in December. When it happened and things were cool, I just decided to kind of do a reconfiguration of the lifestyle, shall we say. I went on a diet, a strict diet, and I wanted to lose 10 pounds, I lost 10 pounds in a week. So I thought, well, let me just stay on it and see what happens,” said Chris Jericho. (From 2:56 to 3:24)

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho #LeChampion twitter.com/Aweeesomeness/… Ev @Aweeesomeness . Dude is 50+ and probably in better shape then half the trolls on here. People are body shaming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time @IAmJericho . Dude is 50+ and probably in better shape then half the trolls on here. People are body shaming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time @IAmJericho 😂 . Dude is 50+ and probably in better shape then half the trolls on here. 🐐 Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids.... Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids.... 😘 #LeChampion twitter.com/Aweeesomeness/…

Chris Jericho took everyone by surprise with his physical transformation

Jericho's recent physical transformation has left many of his critics in awe. The veteran has now turned heel after faking a friendly gesture against Eddie Kingston and betraying the Inner Circle.

While a majority of his old stable fell prey to his ambush, Jake Hager has joined Le Champion in forming a new group alongside Daniel Garcia and 2point0, branding it the Jericho Appreciation Society.

With their rivalry with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz intensifying each week, fans will be keeping an eye out for some epic matches against the group and JAS in the future.

