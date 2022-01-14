Dwayne Johnson, known to WWE fans as The Rock, is arguably the biggest movie star in the world. He has over 280M followers on Instagram and fans always eagerly anticipate his latest workout videos.

His upcoming film is DC's Black Adam, which is the first time he will be working with the superhero franchise. The movie will showcase the hardworking actor's best physique yet. Fans who are always curious about his workout routine, are interested to know about his grind to become a supernatural character.

So what is Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam workout?

The Great One follows a strict workout routine to get in shape for his upcoming movie. He recently shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he explained his Black Adam workout. You can check it out below.

He calls his leg training the hardest workout. Various leg exercises like curls, leg press, and squats are included to improve the definition of muscles. He also trains his chest and triceps. The exercises involved are fly movement, chest press, incline press, and weight lifting.

He also shared a video explaining his shoulder and back workouts. This workout pays specific attention to blood volume, hardness, fullness, detail and conditioning.

Looking at his workout, we can confidently say that Black Adam will be one of the best works of his career. He serves as an inspiration to everyone looking out for a better physique.

What is Dwayne Johnson's opinion on a future WWE return?

It's been a long time since we saw Dwayne Johnson in a WWE ring. He is one of the biggest babyfaces in the history of the company. His character from The Attitude Era will always be loved by the WWE Universe.

He officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2019. However, there is always scope for coming out of retirement.

During an interview with Dish Nation, The Great One talked about his much-awaited dream match against Roman Reigns. He rejected rumors of him returning for WrestleMania 38 but acknowledged that he may return for a match in the future.

"I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see." said The Rock.

He may not compete in a match at the Showcase of the Immortals, but his appearance in any form will be priceless for the fans. We hope Dwayne Johnson finds time for an appearance at WrestleMania to thrill his fans once again.

