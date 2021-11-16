3 reasons Trish Stratus should return to WWE and 2 reasons she shouldn't

There is no doubt that Trish Stratus is one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, but should she return to the ring?

The 45-year-old debuted in WWE as a valet in 2000 with no real wrestling experience. Nonetheless, through her hard work and dedication, she became a wrestling legend, winning seven Women's Titles in the process. Stratus then retired as Women's Champion at Unforgiven in 2006, after defeating Lita for the title.

Since her retirement, the Hall of Famer has made several WWE appearances. Many fans have urged her to return to the company full-time. A few current WWE Superstars have also expressed their desire to see the Diva of the Decade back in the squared circle.

Although a return to WWE could have its advantages for Stratus, it could also have some disadvantages. Here are three reasons Trish Stratus should return to WWE and two reasons she shouldn't:

#5. Trish Stratus is in great shape for a WWE return

Although she officially retired from WWE 15 years ago, Trish Stratus is still taking great care of her body. Following her retirement, she established her own yoga studio. She has also been on the cover of several fitness magazines and released fitness and yoga DVDs.

The mother-of-two regularly posts training routines and shows off her in-shape body on her Instagram. Stratus recently posted a photo of her shredded abs stating that she is always ready. The post received many positive comments from several wrestlers and fans. A few of Stratus' followers even expressed their desire to see her back in a WWE ring.

The seven-time Women's Champion has not closed the door on a possible return to WWE. In an interview with the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast last December, Stratus revealed what it would take for her to get back in the ring.

"If there is a chance for something that will brew in a certain way, then I'm open to it. I've always said since I have retired, if there was an opportunity for me to go back it would be for something that's challenging, stimulating, the fans want it. Something that's exciting and it does something for both parties involved," she said.

In her current shape, it seems Trish Stratus could return to the ring at any time and go toe-to-toe with the current generation of superstars. WWE would also probably welcome her back. But we will have to wait and see if the Hall of Famer desires to make that long-awaited comeback.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun