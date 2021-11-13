"Put the kids to bed and come fight me" - Sasha Banks sends out a big message for a dream match

Sasha Banks joined Kurt Angle for a special episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com. The Boss sent a message to Trish Stratus regarding a long-rumored dream match.

Banks showcased shades of her on-screen character on the latest Kurt Angle Show. During a promo, she cut urged Stratus to "put her kids to bed" and get ready for a fight.

The Hall of Famer recently said she liked the idea of her going against Banks. The latter said she was best friends with Vince McMahon, unlike Trish Stratus, and willing to share The Chairman's number to book a match.

"I'm so glad to hear that she is down. I know she is booked and busy. I know that she is a mother, but Trish, again, whenever you are ready, give me a call. I am best friends with Vince; I know that you're not! (laughs) I have his number on speed dial. So, if you need it, you can give her my number. You can text me if you have it, slide into my DMs, I'll let him know. It will make millions, baby! This is going to be the greatest match of all time. So, let's do it, Trish, get done with that work, put the kids to bed, and come fight me," revealed Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks is all in for what she feels can be the greatest match of all time against the seven-time Women's Champion.

What did Trish Status say about a potential match against Sasha Banks?

The 45-year-old legend has not stepped into the ring since her retirement match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019.

A couple of days back, during an appearance on Toronto's VIBE 105 Sports, Stratus said she found the idea of fighting Sasha Banks 'appealing,' but didn't comment further on possibly coming out of retirement for the match.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

"People sort of fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the Women's Royal Rumble. That is appealing to me," Trish Stratus said.

Would Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus be an ideal match to book for WrestleMania 38? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

