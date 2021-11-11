"That's appealing to me" - WWE Hall of Famer responds to challenge from Sasha Banks

Could Sasha Banks get her match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus?

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on Toronto's VIBE 105 Sports to talk about a wide variety of subjects. When the idea of one more WWE match was brought up, Trish Stratus brought up the name of Sasha Banks, who has challenged Stratus on multiple occasions over the last couple of years:

"If you're talking about the dream match that everyone talks about with Sasha Banks? "Maybe you might be referring to that match...or you might not be? Maybe that's what I’m referring to. She's an amazing athlete. People sort of fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the Women's Royal Rumble. That is appealing to me," Trish Stratus said.

Trish Stratus has high praise for Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus went on to praise Sasha Banks, noting everything she's done for women's wrestling in WWE. She closed with a tease that if she steps into the ring again, she'd love to wrestle Banks.

"I think she is a fantastic athlete," Trish Stratus continued. "She has brought so much to the company and elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done. I think fans would love to see that. I would love to whoop her b*tt and prove how I’m the best and stuff like that. So yeah, let’s leave it with that little button and say, perhaps, one day, if I decide to go back in the ring, I might have to deliver a little Stratusfaction to The Boss."

With a two-night WrestleMania coming to AT&T Stadium in Dallas next year, it sounds like the perfect place to give the WWE Universe this dream match.

What are your thoughts on a potential dream match between Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus? Who do you think would win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit VIBE 105 Sports with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win the dream match between Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus? Trish Stratus Sasha Banks 9 votes so far