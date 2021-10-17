4 WWE women who won the Hardcore Championship

WWE established the Hardcore Championship in the late '90s with a unique stipulation in mind. The title was up for grabs 24/7, with the challenger being eligible to challenge the holder of the title at any point, whether inside or outside the ring and arena. The only rule was to carry a referee along to officiate the bizarre matches at equally bizarre locations.

The Hardcore Championship existed from 1998 to 2002. Originally it was a vehicle for Mankind's extreme tendencies but, when Crash Holly introduced the 24/7 rule, every random superstar on the roster started winning the title.

The remnants of the confused legacy of the championship can be found in the current WWE 24/7 Championship, named after the infamous rule. The likes of R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Drake Maverick run around for the title, and no one else is interested.

Certain women on the roster went on to win the Hardcore Championship as well. They included regular stars on the roster and bit-part players. Here is a list of four WWE women who won the not-so-coveted Hardcore Championship.

#4 Former WWE Hardcore Champion Cynthia "Bobcat" Lynch

Cynthia "Bobcat" Lynch is a virtual unknown in the world of professional wrestling. She was never an official member of the company's roster, instead primarily wrestling in the promotion's burgeoning developmental territories.

However, she became the first woman to ever win the Hardcore Championship. She made several appearances as one of The Godfather's "hos," and in one of those appearances, she managed to win the title from the creator of the 24/7 rule: Crash Holly. She lost the title immediately to the same person.

Bobcat faded into obscurity and has been an independent wrestler ever since. She is a regular presence in the Northwest region and has done commentary and managerial duties apart from being active inside the ring.

