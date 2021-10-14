5 Infamous real-life WWE Couples that you may not remember 

There have been hundreds of on and off-screen WWE couples throughout the past three decades. Many of which were able to dominate the company together, whilst others worked only for storyline purposes.

There are several that led to off-screen romances outside of WWE, including The Miz, Maryse, Stephanie and Triple H. But the strain of being a couple on-screen took away from the chemistry for some, much like Goldust and Terri Runnels.

Over the years, there have been so many couples that a handful have been completely forgotten. Here are just five infamous real-life couples that many members of the WWE Universe may have forgotten.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita and CM Punk

Terry @TheHeymanLegacy A photo of CM Punk and Lita at the #WWEHOF last night in Madison Square Garden. http://t.co/jFx9fh1KjG A photo of CM Punk and Lita at the #WWEHOF last night in Madison Square Garden. http://t.co/jFx9fh1KjG

CM Punk recently returned to the wrestling business as part of AEW and his wife, AJ Lee, has also been able to resurface as part of Women of Wrestling. The couple married back in 2014 ahead of Lee's retirement from wrestling, after starting their relationship a few years earlier.

Whilst Punk was part of WWE, he was linked to many former Superstars including Maria Kanellis, Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Lita and Punk dated for several years on two separate occasions. The couple first began dating in 2009 and then again in 2013.

Lita and Punk were spotted together at several public events as a couple before they went their separate ways sometime in 2013. It's unclear when the couple broke up since it was revealed that Punk was dating Lee in October by legendary Mexican wrestler Konnan.

Punk went on to marry AJ Lee after around a year of dating in 2014 and noted as part of his interview on Colt Cabana's podcast in the fall of the same year that it was the same date that he received his termination papers from WWE.

Both Punk and Lee had been away from the wrestling business until the self-proclaimed Best in the World made his return earlier this year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam