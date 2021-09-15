Did CM Punk date WWE Hall of Famer Lita?

CM Punk has dated WWE Hall of Famer Lita on two separate occasions. The first being in 2009, and the second in 2013.

It was reported that the former WWE Champion and Lita rekindled their romance after a four-year hiatus. It has also been speculated that Punk cheated on Lita to start dating his now current wife, AJ Lee. Neither party has come out and publicly spoke about the allegations.

A photo of CM Punk and Lita at the #WWEHOF last night in Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/jFx9fh1KjG — Terry (@TheHeymanLegacy) April 7, 2013

Legendary Mexican wrestler Konnan revealed the news about Punk and AJ dating in October 2013. He told former WWE creative writer and current MLW boss, Court Bauer, on the MLW podcast.

"I would also to say that I found that AJ Lee is dating CM Punk, I don’t know if that’s public knowledge." Konnan said (h/t Sescoops)

The AEW star married AJ in June 2014. It was confirmed that Punk received his termination papers from WWE on the same day. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon confirmed this on the Stone Cold Podcast on WWE Network and publicly apologized to the Chicago-born star.

Punk had walked out on the company five months prior. The former longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era cited burnout, injuries, and disagreements that led to his departure.

CM Punk told Colt Cabana on the Art of Wrestling podcast:

"I was fired on my wedding day. There is no working relationship, and there never will be ever again. That wedding day thing was pretty ridiculous." CM Punk said (h/t Sescoops)

Who else did CM Punk date in WWE?

Aside from Lita and AJ Lee, Punk dated several WWE superstars whilst performing for the company.

Punk had romantic relationships with former Divas champions Beth Phoenix, Maria Kanellis, and Kelly Kelly.

Since everyone is talking about CM Punk, and it’s #SummerSlam weekend..



Here are a couple of my photos of Punk (with Maria Kanellis) doing an autograph signing in Toronto at a #WWE event promoting SummerSlam in 2007. pic.twitter.com/GVb7v4VYUu — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) August 20, 2021

The Second City Saint and Maria dated during their developmental days in Ohio Valley Wrestling. The relationship lasted for a couple of years. His relationship with Kelly Kelly occurred during their time on WWE's version of ECW. He then went on to date Beth Phoenix in 2011.

Maria is now married to former WWE superstar Mike Kanellis. Phoenix is now married to Edge, and Kelly Kelly is married to bodybuilder Joe Coba.

