5 WWE Superstars who have retired over a decade ago but are still in great shape

Although they hung up their boots more than a decade ago, a few former WWE Superstars are still in great shape.

Many ex-wrestlers have struggled to maintain their physical shape following retirement. Some of them stopped training after their wrestling days were over. They gained weight due to breaking their routine that lasted for many years.

Nonetheless, other former WWE Superstars have successfully maintained their muscular in-shape bodies despite their retirement from in-ring competition. While a few have turned to fitness gurus after saying goodbye to the wrestling world, others have just kept exercising and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Today, some former WWE Superstars are in even better shape than when they were still wrestling. A few have also become fitness trainers and movie stars.

Here are five WWE Superstars who retired over a decade ago but are still in great shape.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is arguably the greatest WWE female superstar of all time. The seven-time WWE Women's Champion is considered a role model for many of today's superstars. She is also a role model for many outside of WWE.

Stratus was a fitness model before debuting in WWE in 2000. The 45-year-old spent six years in the company. In 2006, she retired after defeating long-time rival and real-life best friend Lita at Unforgiven to capture the Women's Championship.

Following her retirement, The Diva of the Decade launched her own yoga studio. She has also been on the cover of several fitness magazines and released fitness and yoga DVDs.

Although 15 years have passed since her retirement, Stratus is in great shape. The mother of two kids regularly posts training routines on her Instagram and showcases her in-shape body.

Stratus has made several WWE appearances since 2006. She also competed in a few matches. Her last bout came in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

