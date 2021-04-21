5 Former WWE Superstars who don't look their age 

WWE has brought back many WWE legends over the years. This has been especially evident as part of the recent Women's Revolution. Many WWE Hall of Famers have been able to lace up their wrestling boots one more time.

Whilst several former WWE Superstars have obviously aged over the years and look as fans would imagine, there are others who have hardly aged at all.

Many wrestlers have managed to unlock the secrets to youth. They now look a fraction of their age since they are no longer under the pressure of the schedule that comes with a WWE contract. It appears that there are two different reactions to a WWE release. Many former WWE stars have found ways to push forward and look so much better than they once did.

The following list looks at five former WWE Superstars who don't look their age, whether they look much older or much younger than they are.

#5. Older than she looks: WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson - 45

Torrie Wilson has the unique record of having not won a Championship throughout her time in WWE. The former Diva spent 7 years on WWE's main roster.

Torrie Wilson has been able to return to WWE several times throughout the Women's Revolution. She was even inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2019. The former WWE star has stepped into the world of fitness since her departure from the company. It appears that this has allowed the Playboy Covergirl to retain her youthful looks.

Wilson is now 45 years old, but it's hard to believe this given her recent Royal Rumble appearances. Many fans have commented on the fact that Wilson looks at least 10 years younger than her actual age.

Wilson's current fitness and nutrition regime has allowed her to remain as youthful as possible and to make several returns to WWE. This wouldn't have been possible if the former star hadn't aged so gracefully.

Wilson's last WWE appearance came back in January when she was the only WWE Hall of Famer in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Wilson was entrant number 17 and was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

