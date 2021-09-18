Where is Stone Cold Steve Austin now? 

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is one of the biggest legends ever produced by WWE. He is one of the few wrestlers who have made a major contribution towards pro-wrestling's success all over the world. Even after his retirement in 2003, the Texas Rattlesnake has been a prominent figure in WWE programming.

As of now, Steve Austin lives at the Broken Skull Ranch 2.0 located in Nevada. He moved to this place in 2018 after shifting from the original ranch which was located in Texas. After bidding adieu to wrestling, the three-time Royal Rumble Match winner has worked as a host for various television series like The Broken Skull Challenge and Straight Up Steve Austin. He has acted in various Hollywood movies too.

He also hosts a WWE show called 'The Broken Skull Sessions' where he talks with various wrestling legends about the ins and outs of pro-wrestling.

When was Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match in WWE?

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last WWE match at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, where he faced his long-time rival - The Rock. The People's Champ was finally able to pin the Texas Rattlesnake after three Rock Bottoms and a People's elbow.

Unfortunately, Steve Austin was later prohibited from wrestling because of the injuries he sustained over the course of his career. Although he has made multiple appearances in WWE since his retirement, Stone Cold Steve Austin has not wrestled in a match since 2003.

On an episode of Talk Is Jericho, Austin revealed that Vince McMahon tried convincing him to return for one more match. However, he refused as he didn't think there was anything left to prove to his fans.

“I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me into coming back a couple of times. But you know Chris, I love the business so much – I can’t say I love it more than anybody else, I can only speak for myself. But I just love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, being like man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money," Steve Austin told Chris Jericho.

Although it doesn't seem like Stone Cold will ever return for a match in the squared circle, the possibility of it happening cannot be ruled out. The WWE Hall of Famer is now physically fit to wrestle, which means that he can at least work a short match like Goldberg. If he ever returns to the ring, the WWE Universe will welcome him with one of the loudest pops of all time.

