"Shades of me" - WWE Hall of Famer compares herself to Alexa Bliss

Trish Stratus claims she sees shades of herself in current WWE Superstar, Alexa Bliss. The former WWE Women's Champion specifically praised Bliss' ability as a heel.

Alexa Bliss has shown time and time again just how versatile she is as a professional wrestler. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion currently finds herself playing a much darker role in comparison to her usual snarky character.

The WWE Hall of Famer showered praise upon WWE's Women's Division, claiming that there are quite a few women who have 'shades of Trish Stratus' in them. However, Stratus told Vibe 105 Sports that Alexa Bliss was definitely one that she saw a lot of herself in:

"A lot of the time, I see shades of me in a lot of them. It’s funny because I’ll mostly see it on the timeline, on Twitter during RAW. People will be like, ‘Oh, shades of Trish Stratus!’ And there are a few. Definitely Alexa Bliss at the beginning, I saw shades of me when she did her heel thing. It’s cool to see that and an honor," said Trish.

Alexa Bliss has not featured in WWE programming since her match against Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. There is still no indication as to when she will return, but hopefully it will be very soon.

Alexa Bliss was heartbroken following news of WWE's recent releases

WWE has made a habit of cutting a number of its stars across SmackDown, RAW and NXT over the past year. The list of recent releases included the likes of Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Eva Marie and Mia Yim. Given the star power attached to those names, some fans have understandably been left flabbergasted by the news.

The most surprising inclusion was that of Nia Jax, who many expected to be a WWE Superstar for life. Alexa Bliss reacted to these releases with a broken heart emoji, clearly upset following the release of one of her close friends.

News of her release, as well as that of the others, came completely out of left field. Hopefully this is the last set of releases the company will make for a long time.

Edited by Arjun