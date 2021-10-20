Once again, Sasha Banks is calling out WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus 

Leading up to her triple threat match at WWE Crown Jewel, Sasha Banks was asked by hosts of WWE's social media program, The Bump, when fans could potentially see a match between her and legend Trish Stratus.

Banks replied by saying that the ball is in the WWE Hall of Famer's court and that she is waiting on her:

"I’m waiting for Trish, it's all on her...I feel like she’s dodging me, not answering my calls. I’m all game, I’m already, I’m always ready! When Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me…It’s time to rock and roll Trish, let’s do it.” - Sasha Banks, The Bump

This is not the first time Sasha Banks has called out the former WWE Women's Champion in the past. Back in August, Banks said in an interview with WWE Deutschland that Trish Stratus was "dodging" her:

"Man, this girl is dodging me. I'm waiting for Trish. I'm ready, I'm here. Whenever she's free and wants to fight The Legit Boss, the greatest of all time, she can come find me, she knows where I'm at. She has my number, she has Vince's number too..." - Sasha Banks (h/t Sportskeeda)

In a 2020 interview, Trish Stratus claimed that her and Banks had "unfinished business."

"I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect...I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point. - Trish Stratus (h/t NoDq.com)

Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus have only encountered each other once before in WWE, when the two were participants in the 2018 Royal Rumble: the inaugural year for the Women's version of the historic match and pay-per-view. Stratus entered at number 30, and would go on to eliminate three people before being tossed out by Banks herself.

Trish Stratus' last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2019

Trish Stratus returned to WWE as an active wrestler in the summer of 2018, following a nearly 10 year absence from in-ring competition.

Stratus originally returned just to be honored at WWE RAW's 25th Anniversary show, in January of that year. She was honored alongside other former WWE Divas such as Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, and others. Less than a week later, Stratus would enter the first ever Women's Royal Rumble.

Following her surprise entrance at the rumble, Stratus went on to appear at WWE's first ever "only female" pay-per-view WWE Evolution. The former "WWE Babe of the Year" was originally slated for a face-off against Alexa Bliss, however the match changed to a tag team bout where Stratus would team up with her old rival Lita to face off against Mickie Jamies and Alicia Fox. Bliss was taken out of the match following an injury.

The following year, Stratus returned to WWE again and was challenged by Charlotte Flair for a match as SummerSlam in August of that year. The event was taking place in Stratus' home country of Canada.

Stratus would accept her challenge and would lose to The Queen of WWE at the event.

Do you think Trish Stratus will ever wrestle in a WWE ring again? Who would you want to see her face if she did? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

