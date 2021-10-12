5 dream matches for Trish Stratus against current WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential female superstars in WWE history.

Stratus is a former seven-time WWE Women's Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2013.

After competing for six years in WWE, she retired from active professional wrestling in 2006. Her final match was against Lita at the WWE Unforgiven pay-per-view in September 2006 in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The legendary performer also holds the distinction of retiring as the reigning Women's Champion when she defeated her long-term rival in her final match.

But since her retirement, Stratus has returned to the ring on a handful of occasions. This includes matches at WrestleMania XXVII and WWE Evolution. The WWE Hall of Famer's most recent encounter came at SummerSlam in 2019 in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair.

However, there are plenty of current superstars on the WWE roster that many fans would like to see Stratus face off against in a dream match scenario.

Let's take a closer look at five dream matches for Trish Stratus against current WWE Superstars.

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the fastest rising stars currently on the WWE roster.

The EST of WWE is has had a remarkable 2021 so far. The Knoxville native won the 2021 Royal Rumble match in January, last eliminating Rhea Ripley to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 37.

Belair made history when she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37: Night One. This was only the second time that women had main evented WrestleMania and the first time that two black women had competed in the main event of the Showcase of the Immortals.

After holding the title for several months, Bianca Belair dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in August. She was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Belair's athleticism and charisma would be a perfect match for Trish Stratus. The two WWE stars facing off for the first time ever would certainly be a match that the audience would be very excited about.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam