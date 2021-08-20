Sasha Banks says WWE Hall of Famer is dodging her

Sasha Banks says WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is dodging her, and that "The Boss" is waiting for her.

Sasha Banks recently spoke with WWE Deutschland's Sebastian Hackl and when asked about a potential match with Trish Stratus, stated that the WWE legend is avoiding her. Here's Sasha's full comment:

"Man, this girl is dodging me. I'm waiting for Trish. I'm ready, I'm here. Whenever she's free and wants to fight The Legit Boss, the greatest of all time, she can come find me, she knows where I'm at. She has my number, she has Vince's number too," said Sasha.

Sasha Banks vs Trish Stratus would be a legit dream encounter

Trish Stratus retired from active competition in 2006 with a Women's title win over Lita at WWE Unforgiven. Stratus returned to action years later and competed in several matches on an occasional basis. Her last match came at SummerSlam 2019 where she lost to Charlotte Flair in what many dubbed a battle of two all-time great female wrestlers.

Trish had the following to say about the match as well as her future, on the road to SummerSlam that year:

"It's my final match. This is it and this is a perfect moment to have my final farewell. It's going to be special and very memorable. And I'm sure everyone will be satisfied," said Stratus.

Judging by Trish's comments above, it seems highly unlikely that we will ever get to see her square off with Sasha Banks in a dream match for the ages. Banks has been wanting this match for a long time now but to no avail.

Sasha Banks has done it all on WWE TV over the past nine years or so. She has won title belts on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, and is currently scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title at the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 event.

What do you make of Sasha Banks' comments on Trish Stratus? Would you like to see Trish return for one final match against The Legit Boss in the near future? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Arjun