WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results August 11th: SummerSlam Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

The Fiend left his mark on the WWE

SummerSlam kicked off after a very eventful kickoff show that saw Drew Gulak defeat Oney Lorcan to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews via Disqualification after a distraction from Rowan and Elias was taken out with a spear from the returning legend, Edge.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained the women's tag titles against the IIconics before the PPV even began.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya - RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch started out on the offensive, she hit Natalya with a Bexploder followed by a Back Suplex. A Disarm-her attempt was blocked but Becky locked in the triangle. Natalya dropped her but Becky refused to let go.

Natalya took her to the outside to break the hold. She was in control after using the barricades to her advantage. Back in the ring, Natalya hit a Dragon Screw Suplex which drove Becky into the ropes. Becky's leg was hurt.

Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on the top rope, tying Becky into the ropes. Natalya let it go after a long time, but Becky was clearly hurt.

The match went outside and Becky sent her challenger crashing into the announce table and then the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Natalya hit a Superplex and both women were down. Nattie reversed a submission and sent Becky into the turnbuckles before locking in the disarmher, mocking the champ. Natalya maneuvered into the Sharpshooter and Becky managed to reverse it into one final disarmher, finally making Natalya tap.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Natalya to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Match rating: A

Up next was the long anticipated return of Goldberg in his somewhat of a surprise match with Dolph Ziggler that was revealed only last week. Ziggler went on the mic and sh*ttalked his opponent before the match began and before Goldberg even left his locker room.

