WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus confirmed as a judge for Canada's Got Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed to her fans that she will be one of the judges for Canada's Got Talent.

The reality talent show will air on City TV in the spring of 2022. Trish Stratus will be joining the likes of Howie Mandel and Lilly Singh, amongst others on the panel.

The seven-time Women's champion took to Instagram to share her excitement at joining the show.

"Guys… it’s time to rock & roll! I’m so excited that I can finally share that I will be in the judges chair for Canada’s Got Talent! Ahhh!! So honoured for the opportunity to join the Got Talent brand!! Any guesses on who will be joining me on the judges panel?? Name your favourite Canadian in the comments below for a like then click the link in my bio or swipe up in my story to find out if you were right! And hit that follow on @cangottalent and @city_tv for all the updates and we’ll see you this Spring! #cgt #stratusfactionguaranteed," said Trish Stratus.

Will we see the dream match between Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus in WWE?

Trish Stratus last competed inside the squared circle when she faced current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, in a losing effort at SummerSlam in 2019.

Sasha Banks has called her out multiple times for a match in the recent past, stating the Hall of Famer was dodging her. Most recently, in an episode of WWE's The Bump, The Boss claimed that she's ready for a match, but Stratus wasn't answering her calls.

Interestingly, the Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share several posts suggesting she's ready to go.

Apart from Banks, there are several other superstars the fans would like to see in action against Stratus, including Bayley, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and the current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

It would be interesting to see if she returns to the company for one more run and has a few matches with some of the aforementioned stars.

Do you think Trish Stratus will make an in-ring return to WWE? Who would you like to see her face? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

