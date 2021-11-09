Liv Morgan wins Number 1 Contenders Match for RAW Women's Championship

Liv Morgan has just secured herself a future RAW Women's Championship match after winning a chaotic Fatal-5-Way match. Defeating follow competitors; Bianca Bel Air, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and Carmella.

Bel Air and Lynch exchanged words before the match started, kicking off the mayhem. Everyone starts fighting on the outside, with WWE officials and referees struggling to take control. The bell did not officially ring until RAW returned from commercial.

Following the commercial break, all 5 women were back in the ring, with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Bel Air quickly clearing the ring temporarily. The two former Women's Champions stare at each other and give crooked smiles; the announce team reminds WWE fans of their their history with one another. Most recently, the fact that they were the final two in the Women's 2020 Royal Rumble. The two go back and forth until Carmella and Queen Zelina pull out Bel Air.

Queen Zelina and Carmella quickly take control of the ring, as the numbers game catches up to Ripley, along with anyone else who tries to get into the ring. The duo's downfall comes with their own desires, as Carmella and Queen Zelina each stop one another from getting pin-fall victories. Eventually their hold on the ring is broken, and Liv Morgan gets back into the ring to do damage.

Morgan capitalizes on her opportunity, and goes right after Carmella. The woman who took her out of the Queen's Crown tournament. Morgan gets some solid hits, and goes for a pin. However Queen Zelina is there to break it up.

The Queen reasserts her dominance, only for Ripley to enter the ring. The current Women's Tag Team Champion begins to thrash and throw Zelina all over the ring. Rhea goes for a pin - but Belair returns to break it up.

Everyone makes their way back into the ring, trading blows and moves all over the place. Queen Zelina hits a massive DDT that almost gives her the win, however it's broken up by Belair. The EST of WWE then is able to take the Queen and toss her out of the ring, causing her land into the three other competitors.

Back from commercial break, Bel Air powerbombs Liv Morgan and Queen Zelina at the same time off the middle rope. Rhea jumps from the top rope onto Belair, only to then be caught by a stiff superkick from Carmella.

Carmella proceeded to try and pin all four other competitors, failing to secure a victory each time.

Belair regains her composure and takes Carmella outside and slams her onto the announce table.

Once again, leading Ripley and Belair into the ring alone again. Bianca went for KOD, but couldn't complete it. Rhea then hit the rip tide out of nowhere, but Morgan broke up the pin before she could win.

Ripley and Morgan trade blows in the ring, and Rhea goes for the rip tide once again. However, she cannot execute it, setting up Morgan to hit her finishing move - the oblivion. Queen Zelina breaks it up the pin attempt by Liv Morgan, much to the dismay of the crowd.

Zelina gets hit with the Kiss Of Death from Bel Air, but before The EST could win, Doudrop makes her presence known. Pulling Bel Air out of the, not allowing Bel Air to get the pinfall, and attacks her more on the outside.

Carmella then tries to take advantage and pin her partner, but Liv Morgan comes from behind and rolls her up. Liv Morgan get the 1,2,3 victory, with the WWE Universe going estatic in the background.

Following the match, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan stood eye-to-eye on top of the RAW announcers' table. Becky Lynch, not expecting Morgan to meet her at her level, backs down and leaves up the ramp.

WWE has been teasing a feud between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for some time now

Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with an explosive title match between Lynch and Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Before the match took place, the champion Lynch was being interviewed backstage, and was suddenly confronted by Liv Morgan. The former Riott Squad member had no words for the the champion, but stared daggers into her.

Later on RAW , Becky Lynch said that Liv Morgan is a star with a lot of potential and WWE fan support.

However, Lynch said her inability to "deliver" is what's been holding her back.

Now, with Morgan's epic win on Monday Night's RAW, Lynch may just have to eat her own words.

