Becky Lynch says WWE RAW star is yet to deliver on her promise

Becky Lynch has responded to her next potential challenger, Liv Morgan, stating that the former NXT star has potential but hasn't realised it yet.

On this week's RAW, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair when the two opened the show. Lynch defended her RAW Women's title and came away the victor. Backstage, Morgan confronted Lynch before the latter walked away.

On RAW Talk after this week's RAW show, Becky Lynch was asked about her interaction with Liv Morgan on the Red brand. Lynch believes that Morgan has potential, but stated that she hasn't quite lived up to it yet.

"Liv, you know, she's a kid with a whole bunch of potential. But, this, 'watch me, watch me' - I've been watching; we've all been watching and we're waiting and waiting. We're just waiting," said Becky Lynch.

In the same interview, Lynch also said that Bianca Belair shouldn't get another chance at her RAW Women's title as she's beaten her three times already.

Becky Lynch's run in WWE since her return at SummerSlam

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 https://t.co/YlZmAX8Alx

Following her return at SummerSlam, where she became SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch has primarily feuded with Bianca Belair.

The two wrestled each other at last month's Crown Jewel pay-per-view, where they had to also deal with another former champion in Sasha Banks. Lynch came away from the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view with the title around her waist.

On the October 22 SmackDown show, she and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair exchanged belts as the two were drafted to different brands. This past week's title defence was her first in her current reign as RAW Women's Champion. She is currently in her second reign as the women's champion on the Red brand.

