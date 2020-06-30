Alexa Bliss recalls the time WWE broke her heart

Alexa Bliss was really looking forward to her match.

Alexa Bliss was scheduled to have a one-on-one match at WWE Evolution.

Alexa Bliss suffered a concussion before WWE Evolution

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's best talents today. Her excellence is not only limited to her in-ring work but also to her mic skills as she hosts A Moment Of Bliss, a talk show during the weekly episodes of WWE. Little Miss Bliss also has a podcast lined up that will be launched in July.

Alexa Bliss' match at WWE Evolution

Alexa Bliss was in an interview with FOX Sports' Charlotte. During the call, she spoke about her podcast, WWE's women's division, WWE Evolution, and her match that didn't happen at the event.

Alexa Bliss recalled the time that she was supposed to have a singles match against Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution. She said that Stratus was someone whose attitude she tried to emulate and that she had watched the legend wrestle while growing up. Alexa Bliss also said that a singles match against Trish was like getting a match against her WWE hero.

When she heard the news that the singles match was turned into a Tag Team Match with her teaming with Mickie James to face Trish Stratus and Lita, she couldn't contain her excitement. Alexa Bliss was looking forward to that match, but she was dealing with concussions that she had attained earlier.

"Unfortunately, I was dealing with concussions, and I had to do a live event. WWE wanted me to get back in the ring before Evolution. I was booked on the live events, and during a live event, I ended up getting re-concussed again. I remember being in the trainer's room after, and they said, 'you're concussed again. That means no Evolution,' which really sucked." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Alexa Bliss went on to share the details of when she found out that she wouldn't compete at WWE Evolution.

"It was heartbreaking because they said, 'take the impact test. There's a chance you might get cleared right before Evolution. We'll have you in the ring the day before to see how you're feeling,' and I ended up having really bad vertigo from the concussions. I couldn't do anything, and I found out literally as I was flying to Evolution I wasn't going to be cleared. It sucked, but it was a lot of fun being part of that moment and being able to watch it as a fan." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)