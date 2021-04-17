10 current and former WWE Superstars who have undergone incredible physical transformation

WWE Superstar The Miz recently revealed his incredible body transformation following a few months of training and healthy eating. He now joins a list of former and current WWE Superstars who underwent mind-blowing physical changes.

WWE Superstars are role models when it comes to body shape. Many of them have incredible physiques like Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley and Mandy Rose. However, others embarked on a painful but successful journey to get in better shape.

Losing weight and getting shredded has been the aim of several former and current WWE Superstars in recent years. They have shocked their fans with their unbelievable physical changes.

Here are 10 WWE Superstars who have undergone incredible physical transformations.

#10. WWE Superstar The Miz

The Miz has had quite a year so far in 2021. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Nonetheless, he lost it eight days later on Monday Night RAW to Bobby Lashley.

The Miz has also feuded with singer Bad Bunny. It led to a tag team match at WrestleMania, where The Miz and John Morrison faced Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. Although The Awesome One and his partner lost, their match generated a lot of talk following the grand event.

The WWE Superstar later made sure it wasn't just his match that generated talk. He posted a photo of his incredible three-month physical transformation on his Instagram. It now has nearly 200 thousand likes.

The Miz said he started off his transformation process on January 8. His main aim was to not only get ripped but become healthier as well.

He said that when he started his journey, he was 220 lbs. He currently weighs 206 lbs. The former WWE Champion had to weight train four days a week while eating right. He went gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free:

"I’ve never been a guy who enjoyed the gym. I hate getting started, but once I’m in there, I’m locked in and when I’m done Im always glad I did it. @mattblank923 pushed me in the gym on days when I didn’t feel up to it, mainly leg day (honestly who likes leg day)."

The former WWE Champion assured fans that he is doing his best to make sure he continues to do his job at the highest level for many years to come. He stated that the three-month routine has turned into a habit he wants to keep:

"I love the way I look and feel. There are tough days where I just want to eat like crap, and honestly, I’ll indulge. I know there are no short cuts. You have to put in the work for the results you want. There is no secret drink or pill that’s going to get you ripped. It takes work and lots of it. Find a group that motivates you, find your goal and PUT IN THE WORK."

#9. Former WWE Superstar Christian

Christian

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian came out of retirement this year to sign a contract with AEW. He defeated Frankie Kazarian on the March 31 episode of Dynamite in his first singles match in seven years.

Christian had been retired for years before returning to WWE to compete in the 2021 Royal Rumble. He appeared in impressive physical shape. Nutrition Solutions' official Instagram page posted a photo to reveal the former WWE Superstar's five-month incredible body transformation last February.

Advertisement

The post stated that Christian found himself in a dark place, then decided enough was enough, drew a line in the sand, and fought his way out of the darkness. The post added that the former WWE Superstar found himself in a place where he refused to stay during a character-building year.

Nutrition Solutions said that Christian was committed to not just getting himself back in shape but getting himself in the best shape of his life in just five months at 47 years of age.

The former WWE Superstar commented on Nutrition Solutions' post:

"When you wake up in the morning, it's just as easy to set goals as it is to make excuses... but it feels a hell of a lot better when you conquer a goal. Can't thank Chris & the NS team enough for helping get me back to where I wanna be."

