Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcome their first child

Just moments ago, Cody Rhodes revealed on Instagram that Brandi has given birth to their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels.

In a brief post, Cody wrote that both Brandi and Liberty are doing well.

Many fans and other wrestling personalities, including Brian Cage and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce) have already congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter.

It was first revealed on an episode of AEW Dynamite that Brandi and Cody Rhodes were expecting their first child

Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW

Both Brandi and Cody Rhodes have been very public about the pregnancy. On the December 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, the couple announced the news in a vignette.

Toward the end of the video, the two revealed that they were expecting a baby. This announcement took the world by surprise because Brandi was semi-involved in a feud with Jade Cargill at the time.

The couple also revealed the gender of their child on an episode of AEW Dynamite in February. Many fans were expecting Cody Rhodes to take a break from wrestling, but he has since remained an integral part of the storylines currently unfolding in AEW. He is currently involved in a feud with The Factory.

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

At some point, Cody might take a break from wrestling for a while, much like Jon Moxley. He took an indefinite hiatus after the birth of his child with Renee Paquette earlier this week.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the couple on this wonderful news.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier