Renee Paquette announces the birth of her first child

Just moments ago on Twitter, Renee Paquette announced the birth of her first child. She also plugged her latest podcast episode in the tweet:

"Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!!) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley," stated Paquette.

Many fans and fellow wrestling personalities have taken to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the incredible news.

Due to Renee Paquette's pregnancy, Jon Moxley took an indefinite hiatus from AEW not too long ago. He last fought alongside Eddie Kingston in a losing effort against The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Renee Paquette's pregnancy was first publicly revealed on an episode of AEW Dynamite

The world first learned of Renee Paquette's pregnancy back in November, during a promo that Jon Moxley cut on AEW Dynamite. The news was delivered in a very straightforward manner, but it took the wrestling world by surprise.

"The whole world is bearing down on me. My body feels like hell, I can’t even get out of bed in the morning. I’ve got a pregnant wife at home, I’m holding two titles on two different continents, I’ve got challenges coming from every which way," said Moxley in November.

The wrestling world has been keenly following the situation ever since. The gender of the child was revealed to be a girl shortly after. Back in May, Renee Paquette stated that she and Jon Moxley would name their girl 'Nora' in tribute to her grandmother Eleanor.

Renee has been very vocal about her pregnancy, keeping everyone updated, be it via social media or through her Oral Sessions podcast. The podcast features several personalities in and out of the pro wrestling industry discussing a variety of topics.

