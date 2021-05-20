Renee Paquette reveals name of her and Jon Moxley's baby daughter

Renee Paquette has revealed the name of her and AEW wrestler Jon Moxley's unborn baby daughter.

Renee Paquette's pregnancy was first announced by Jon Moxley during an episode of AEW Dynamite in November last year. The gender of the unborn child was later revealed to be a girl. This will be the couple's first child.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Oral Sessions podcast with her mother, who was a guest on the show, Renee Paquette stated that she and Jon Moxley will name their child 'Nora' in tribute to Renee's grandmother Eleanor.

Oh yeah and I revealed our baby’s name 😳😬🥰 https://t.co/TMApxvdaoy — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 20, 2021

Jon Moxley, the to-be-father, wrote an autobiography called 'Mox' which is scheduled to be released on November 2, 2021. His wife also has a book out. Titled 'Messy In the Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously', it focuses on cooking.

Jon Moxley will look to attain gold at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Wrestler Jon Moxley

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Jon Moxley will team up with his partner and former foe Eddie Kingston to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Moxely and Kingston got the opportunity at the titles after defeating The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) on AEW Dynamite last night.

Before the match, Max Caster took a shot at Jon Moxley by namedropping Moxley's wife Renee Paquette in his rap. Renee Paquette responded to Caster on Twitter by telling him to get his account verified and get some victories. She also thanked him for plugging her book on the show.

Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion. A win over the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing will win him his first AEW Tag Team Championship and his second title reign overall in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley's daughter's name? Which team are you rooting for at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments below!