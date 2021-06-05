Jon Moxley takes an indefinite hiatus from AEW 

Jon Moxley will be away from AEW for an undisclosed period to welcome the arrival of his unborn baby daughter with Renee Paquette. The broadcast team revealed the news on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Moxley was in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where he and Eddie Kingston challenged AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks. After a remarkable back-and-forth contest, the champions retained their titles.

The loss served as an appropriate way to write off Moxley for the foreseeable future, and it also kept the door open to potentially revisit the feud upon his eventual return.

Moxley broke the news of Paquette's pregnancy during a promo on the November 18, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite. Since then, the former WWE broadcaster has shared some heartwarming pictures of her baby bump.

On a recent episode of her podcast, "Oral Sessions," Paquette shared that she and Moxley have named their daughter "Nora."

The former AEW World Champion is also set to host an upcoming episode of his wife's podcast. After all, because Paquette is nine months pregnant, she will have a busy few weeks ahead.

AEW star Jon Moxley is also anticipating the release of his autobiography

Jon Moxley's highly-anticipated autobiography, "MOX", which the AEW star penned over the course of last year, is set to come out in November 2021. Thanks to unprecedented pre-release sales, the book has already become a best-seller.

The autobiography will trace Jon Moxley's journey from wrestling ultra-violent affairs in CZW to joining WWE. It will allso chronicle Moxley's decision to depart the global juggernaut in order to control the direction of his career.

The former AEW Champion will also share some unknown nuggets from his personal life, including stories about his younger years and how he married the girl of his dreams.

