5 controversial questions Stephanie McMahon and Triple H answered about their relationship

Over the past two decades, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have answered several controversial questions about their relationship.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess first became an on-screen couple in 1999. A few months later, they officially started dating in real-life. After dating for nearly three years, the couple tied the knot in 2003.

However, due to the nature of their positions in WWE, controversy has followed their relationship since the beginning. With one of the company's top talents marrying the chairman's daughter, it was inevitable that difficult questions would be asked.

Here are five controversial questions Stephanie McMahon and Triple H answered about their relationship.

#5. Did Triple H receive special treatment as a wrestler in WWE because he married Stephanie McMahon?

The Game believes that he received no special treatment in WWE

Over the years, many WWE fans have wondered if Triple H received special treatment in WWE because he was with the boss's daughter.

In an old interview with Chris Yandek, The King of Kings answered that controversial question. He stated that he did not get any favoritism from his father-in-law. Instead, he had to be an example for everybody because he represented the McMahon family.

"If any of the guys feel that way I don't know. Any of the guys I directly have worked with like Chris Benoit, Shawn Michaels, or any of them would tell you that I don't. I think I am hold to a higher standard a lot of times than other guys are. I have to be the example for everybody else not only because I represent myself, but I also represent Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and the company in a lot of people's eyes. Instead of favoritism I actually get the wrath easier you know," he said.

Meanwhile, The Game disclosed in his book "Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body" that some in WWE were unhappy about his role in the company after he and Stephanie became a couple.

"Once we got back together, people really started to get negative about my role in the company and how it was bullsh*t that I was still working but also helping make decisions. It bothered me somewhat at first because I felt that so many of the same people who two years earlier were praising me and they don't matter. As long as I know that I only do what's right for the business-regardless of how something affects my character-as long as that remains true, I'll be okay," he wrote.

The 14-time world champion is considered one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He recently hung up his boots after suffering a health scare and undergoing heart surgery. The 52-year-old last competed in January 2021 when he faced Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW in a match that ended in no contest.

#4. Would Triple H get fired from WWE if he and Stephanie split?

Before dating Stephanie McMahon, Triple H was in a long-term relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. After The Game split with Chyna and started his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess, The Ninth Wonder of the World claimed in an interview with Howard Stern that The Game's career would end if his relationship with Stephanie did not work out.

Stern later hosted Stephanie on his show and asked her the controversial question: "If Triple H doesn't do what Stephanie McMahon wants him to do, that would be the end of his career, so he has to mind his Ps and Qs. Is any of that true?"

"Definitely it was a big deal for Triple H to date me because in a way she's right. I mean, not that my father would necessarily fire someone for doing something to me, but I'm sure it would come into play, like if he cheated on me and I was heartbroken over it. I'm his daughter. He wouldn't fire him but, you know, it wouldn't be a good situation," she answered. (03:58)

In his book "Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body," The Game also disclosed that he believed he would lose his job if things did not work out between him and Stephanie. He even stated that he was committing career suicide by dating The Billion Dollar Princess.

"This wasn't just some regular romance. It's not like I took a look at her one day and thought, Oh wow, she's cute. I think I'll ask her out on a date. No way. I was commiting career suicide getting involved in this. I had strong feelings for this person, but who knew how it would turn out. If it didn't work out in any way, I'm out of work. I'm out of the only thing I know how to do in life," he wrote.

Luckily for Triple H, his relationship with Stephanie worked out well. The couple have been married for nearly two decades now.

#3. Did Triple H cheat on Chyna with Stephanie McMahon?

The Game does not believe he cheated on Chyna with Stephanie McMahon

After Triple H broke up with Chyna and started dating Stephanie McMahon, The Ninth Wonder of the World accused The Game of cheating on her with The Billion Dollar Princess. She stated that she and The King of Kings were still dating when he started his relationship with Vince McMahon's daughter.

Triple H addressed Chyna's claims in an interview with Howard Stern, revealing more details about how things ended between him and his ex-girlfriend.

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were seperated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time. [Technically I wasn't cheating] yeah, I don't see things the same way she does," he said. (11:04)

In her own interview with Howard Stern, Stephanie also disclosed that things were not good between Triple H and Chyna when she started dating The Game.

"By the time I came around things weren't so good as I understand it. They were still living together. (...) But at the time Triple H and I started our on-screen storyline, we just sort of had great chemistry and it just went from there," she said. (05:19)

After dating for a while, Stephanie stopped talking to The Game because Chyna was still living with him. However, they later got back together after the former WWE Champion ended his relationship with the former Intercontinental Champion.

#2. What was Vince McMahon's reaction to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship?

Vince McMahon initially banned Stephanie from dating any WWE Superstar

Vince McMahon initially banned his daughter, Stephanie, from dating any WWE Superstar. However, she broke the rules when she got romantically involved with Triple H. Many fans then wondered what The Chairman initially thought about his daughter dating The Game.

In an interview with HuffPost Live, The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed that her father gave her and Triple H his blessing and then took it away. He then made them split.

“It was not always just all roses. We were given permission [to date] and then it was taken away. In terms of the reasons why, I don’t know if he [Vince] was getting pressure. It was a really big thing in our business for the top star to be dating the boss' daughter and all of the implications it could have," she said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

In his book "Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body," The Game revealed that he and Stephanie tried to respect Vince's wishes and split for ten months. However, their love eventually brought them back together.

"As for Steph and me, we tried to adhere to Vince's wishes and cool it off, but after a while it just didn't work. It was too late to stop. We were in love. We ended up getting back together after about ten months," Triple H added in his book.

Stephanie's father finally gave the couple his blessing for good. They then continued dating for a few years before tying the knot in 2003.

#1. Would Triple H's life have been different if he had not married Stephanie McMahon?

Triple H has denied receiving any special treatment as an in-ring competitor for being Stephanie McMahon's husband. However, The Game is currently the company's Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development.

Some fans now wonder if the former WWE Champion would have gotten to that position if he had not married the boss' daughter.

The Game reflected on how his life would have turned out if he had not married Stephanie in an interview with ESPN two years ago.

"My relationship with Steph, it's the best thing that's ever happened to me from a standpoint that she's my wife, my kids and everything else. Every aspect of my life would be different, but from a business standpoint I'd like to think I'd be doing the same thing because of the relationship that I had with Vince and the creative relationship that we had long before any of that," he said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Cerebral Assassin is currently also the Executive Producer of NXT. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently praised the work the 14-time world champion has done with the brand. He also disclosed that The Game was the one who gave him the opportunity to work as a backstage producer.

