2 times Stephanie McMahon and Triple H separated in real life and 1 time they split on-screen

Although Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have a strong bond, they have previously separated twice in real life and once on-screen.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off their romantic relationship nearly two decades ago. Since then, they have spoken a few times about their love story, revealing that they have previously separated more than once before finally getting together for good.

The couple have also worked as a pair for many years on-screen. However, they once split as part of a storyline. Triple H and Stephanie then feuded for several weeks.

Here are two times Stephanie McMahon and Triple H separated in real life, and one time they split on-screen.

#3. Stephanie McMahon took a step back in her relationship with Triple H in real life

Triple H dated WWE Hall of Famer Chyna for a few years before falling in love with Stephanie McMahon in 2000.

When The Game first started dating The Billion Dollar Princess, he told her that he was no longer in a relationship with The Ninth Wonder of The World. However, when it became clear to Stephanie that he was still living with Chyna a few months later, she took a step back in her relationship with Triple H.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Stephanie disclosed that the couple stopped talking for a long time.

"Supposedly, they [Triple H and Chyna] weren't dating at that point. They had a house together and they're trying to get out of the house or whatever. We saw each other for a couple months and then when it came apparent to me that obviously she is living in your house and something's going on, we stopped talking for a long time," she said.

Eventually, Triple H officially ended his relationship with Chyna. He and Stephanie then got back together and continued dating.

#2. Vince McMahon forced Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to split in real life

Stephanie McMahon's father, Vince McMahon, also once forced his daughter and Triple H to separate in real life. In her interview with Howard Stern, The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed that her father initially banned her from dating wrestlers. Nevertheless, when she started dating Triple H, he gave them his blessing before taking it away later.

In his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body," The Game also spoke about Vince McMahon's reaction to him dating his daughter.

"Before anything happened romantically, we spoke to Vince about the situation and he told us it was okay with him. Soon after that, though, he changed his mind. He said he gave it more thought and realized, 'This won't work out. You two cannot do this.' He took it away just like that," he wrote.

Triple H and Stephanie tried to respect Vince's wishes and separated for ten months. However, they had strong feelings for each other and eventually got back together.

"As for Steph and me, we tried to adhere to Vince's wishes and cool it off, but after a while it just didn't work. It was too late to stop. We were in love. We ended up getting back together after about ten months, and Vince gave us the green light for good this time," The Game added in his book.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon dated for about three years before tying the knot in 2003. The couple now have three daughters together.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess still have a strong bond after nearly two decades of marriage. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Vince McMahon's daughter described her husband as "amazing," disclosing that although they do not see each other much at work, she does not mind being around him 24/7.

#1. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H divorced on-screen

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H divorced on-screen in 2002

After tying the knot on-screen in 1999, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H became the most powerful couple in WWE. As part of a storyline, they took over control of WWE, establishing the McMahon- Helmsley Era.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess continued working together as a couple on-screen for nearly two years. However, after Triple H returned from a long injury in 2002, the couple started having issues with their relationship. Trying to save their marriage, Stephanie told her husband that she was pregnant with their first child. She also suggested they renew their wedding vows on Monday Night RAW.

As Triple H prepared for the renewal ceremony on RAW, he received a call from his mother-in-law, Linda McMahon, in which she told him that his wife had been lying to him about being pregnant.

The Game then surprised his wife by declaring their marriage over during the ceremony. He also delivered a pedigree to her father, Vince McMahon.

Celebrating RAW's 1000 episode, Stephanie McMahon spoke about the segment, disclosing that it remains a memorable moment for her.

"A memorable moment for me would be February 11, 2002. Not one of my finer moments actually. My husband, Triple H, had returned from his injury. So, just when I though Triple H was going to leave me I tricked Triple H into believing [I am pregnant]. And on the night that we were going to renew our wedding vows, my mom actually revealed that the doctor I had hired was actually an actor. So there we are standing at the alter. And I'm lovingly saying my wedding vows to my husband. And when it came time for him to repeat his undying unfettered love for me, he told me exactly what he thought. It was one of the strongest memories I have about Monday Night RAW," she said in an interview with WWE.

Triple H and Stephanie then feuded for several weeks. Their rivalry then came to a head when The Game defeated Chris Jericho and Stephanie in a handicap match on RAW. Due to the match's stipulation, The Billion Dollar Princess had to leave WWE.

A few months later, Stephanie returned to SmackDown as the show's new General Manager. She then tried to sign then-free agent Triple H to the Blue Brand. The Game later announced that he had indeed signed. Nevertheless, he revealed that he did not sign a SmackDown contract but his divorce papers, officially ending his marriage to Stephanie on-screen.

Triple H and Stephanie would not appear again on-screen as a married couple until 2009.

