5 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with Triple H

Over the past 26 years, several superstars have had real-life heat with WWE EVP Triple H.

The Game joined WWE in 1995 after a short stint at WCW and has been with the company ever since. Since joining Vince McMahon's company, the 14-time world champion has made many friends, including Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. Meanwhile, he has also made some enemies.

The King of Kings has had real-life heat with a few superstars throughout his WWE career. His relationship with some of these stars remains sour today. Nonetheless, he has become friends with some of his former enemies in the past few years.

Here are five WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with Triple H.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

Like Triple H, Chris Jericho competed in WCW before joining WWE in 1999. However, The Game and The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla disliked each other.

During his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions earlier this year, Jericho disclosed how his relationship with Triple H was during his early days in Vince McMahon's company:

"There were some people that just didn’t want me there because I was a WCW guy, not realizing [that he ultimately wanted to work for WWE]. I talked to Triple H about this on Talk Is Jericho. We hated each other for years and we don’t even really know why now, but at the time it was, like, 'This guy’s a piece of s***.'"

Despite having a troubled relationship for years, the two later became friends. In an interview with Rich Eisen Show, Jericho revealed that he and Triple H now wonder why they did not like each other in the past:

"You fast forward five to six years. You're older and wiser and think back why did we have so many problems? Why did we not like each other? Now we're friends, and I think there's lot of professional rivalry when you are young and full of vim and vigor, as they say."

Jericho left WWE in 2018 following his participation in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event. In early 2019, he joined All Elite Wrestling. The 51-year-old is currently active in Tony Khan's company.

