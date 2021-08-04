5 things CM Punk never accomplished in WWE

CM Punk won almost everything in WWE before retiring. However, there are five things he never accomplished.

Punk has not competed in a wrestling ring since January 2014. His last match was the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk later left WWE and announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

Now, the 42-year-old seems close to making his in-ring return, but not to WWE. According to reports, Punk could be heading to AEW. It is widely rumored that Punk will make his comeback at All Out on September 5th.

The Best in the World is considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. He is a six-time world champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and a former Tag Team Champion. He has also won the Money in the Bank briefcase twice.

Despite all these accomplishments, Punk had a hard time achieving a few other goals.

Here are five things CM Punk never did/accomplished in WWE.

#5. CM Punk never won the Royal Rumble match

Despite being a top WWE Superstar for a few years, CM Punk never won the Royal Rumble match. The Straight-Edge Superstar competed in six Royal Rumble matches throughout his career. His first Royal Rumble experience came in 2007. He entered at number eleven and eliminated a single participant before getting thrown over the top rope by The Great Khali.

The following year was no different for Punk. He entered the Royal Rumble at number twelve and eliminated one superstar before getting eliminated by Chavo Guerrero. In 2009, the 42-year-old tried his luck for the third time but lived through the same scenario. He entered at number 18 to eliminate one guy before The Big Show threw him out of the ring.

The 2010 Royal Rumble match was a little different for The Best in the World. This time, he eliminated five participants after entering at number three. However, Punk lasted in the match for only ten minutes before being eliminated by Triple H.

A year later, CM Punk gave an impressive performance in the Royal Rumble match. He was the first entrant and lasted over 35 minutes. After eliminating seven superstars, the former leader of the Straight Edge Society was taken out by John Cena.

Punk's last Royal Rumble match is probably the most memorable for the WWE Universe because they have never seen him in a WWE ring since. In that match, he entered again at number one and kept fighting for an impressive 49:12 minutes. He eliminated three participants but was later eliminated by Kane.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are the first two entrants in the 2014 Royal Rumble.



Winning the Royal Rumble match remains something that CM Punk never achieved in WWE.

