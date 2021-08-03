When is CM Punk rumored to make his AEW debut?

Rumor mills have been swirling recently that CM Punk is set to make his professional wrestling return in the near future. CM Punk hasn't competed in a wrestling ring since WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2014.

It is widely rumored that CM Punk will make his triumphant return to the squared circle at AEW's pay-per-view All Out on September 5th. The event will be held in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of the Second City Saint.

CM Punk to AEW would change the game forever. pic.twitter.com/gsTZaCfqDe — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚 (@THEPWSCENE) July 26, 2021

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported the news, and stated:

"Fightful has not officially confirmed this report with CM Punk himself or All Elite Wrestling officials. We have been told in recent days that higher ups in WWE believe that Punk is headed to AEW." (h/t Fightful)

AEW will be running a handful of shows over the next few weeks in Chicago, including AEW Dynamite and a few episodes of AEW Rampage, leading into the huge All Out pay-per-view event.

Will CM Punk really show up in All Elite Wrestling?

The odds are in the favour of CM Punk making his long-awaited return to professional wrestling with AEW. CM Punk would be welcomed with open arms and would incredibly change the game of pro-wrestling as we know it.

Actor Stephen Amell texted CM Punk about the return rumors and was quoted saying to Busted Open Radio:

"I actually texted him when all this stuff broke like, 'You coming back?' He sent me back a photo of a cat shrugging. As a general rule, anything in the world of pro wrestling that is going to piss Vince McMahon off and get his competitive juices flowing, is probably good for business. The one thing I know for sure is that Phil can still go. He's in great shape. I would love to see those guys in AEW or WWE. Phil vs. Triple H, you name it, it'd be great." said Amell. (h/t Busted Open Radio)

Whether CM Punk does in fact turn up in AEW remains to be seen, but the word out there seems to indicate it is likely happening. It would be AEW's most important chapter yet in their short history. If this acquisition was to happen, it would blow the roof off the arena in Chicago. It would undoubtedly get the attention of those in the WWE offices in Stamford, Connecticut, and send the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Edited by Prem Deshpande