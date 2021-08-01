Stephen Amell recalls asking CM Punk about AEW rumors

Popular television series actor Stephen Amell recently stated that CM Punk is in tremendous physique to return to the professional wrestling business. Rumors of CM Punk joining AEW have turned social media upside down, with experts and wrestlers engaging in a massive discussion over its credibility.

Stephen Amell, alongside CM Punk, will be playing a notable character in the upcoming Starz wrestling drama, Heels. Stephen Amell appeared on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, where he discussed numerous topics, including rumors of CM Punk joining AEW.

Heels star Stephen Amell says he spoke with CM Punk about the latter's possible AEW debut.https://t.co/x12yqhZaPm@AEW @StephenAmell @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/fsmAQ4WYBD — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 30, 2021

The Arrow actor stated that he texted CM Punk a while ago to ask about his return to the ring, to which the former WWE superstar reportedly replied with a picture of the cat shrugging.

Amell went on to reveal that Punk is in great shape to get back in the ring, whether it's AEW or WWE. He even raised the possibility of seeing him compete against Triple H:

"I actually texted him when all this stuff broke like, 'You coming back?' He sent me back a photo of a cat shrugging. As a general rule, anything in the world of pro wrestling that is going to piss Vince McMahon off and get his competitive juices flowing, is probably good for business. The one thing I know for sure is that Phil can still go. He's in great shape. I would love to see those guys in AEW or WWE. Phil vs. Triple H, you name it, it'd be great." said Amell.

These wild statements have added a lot of hype to CM Punk's wrestling return. If or when the rumors will materialize, it will blow the roof off any building where CM Punk does eventually make his emphatic return to pro wrestling.

AEW potentially hints at CM Punk's arrival on the second episode of Rampage

In case you missed this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the company dropped multiple bombshells to tease the arrival of CM Punk. Tony Khan kickstarted it all by announcing that AEW Rampage will be coming to Chicago for the show's second week.

Darby Allin and Sting then appeared in a backstage interview, where the former TNT champion specifically stated that he's ready to face anyone in Chicago even if he's the best in the world. Upon hearing the tease, fans in Charlotte erupted in the arena with CM Punk chants, to which the company even acknowledged by giving them the spotlight.

“You need to prove yourself in AEW, even if you’re the best in the World.”



Darby Allin and CM Punk would be one hell of a feud. Take my money. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fqrJBpnzm8 — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) July 29, 2021

With Hangman Page out of the AEW title picture, Rampage in Chicage could be the perfect time and place to bring CM Punk in to set up a feud with Kenny Omega for All Out, which also takes place in Chicago.

What's your take on CM Punk possibly appearing on AEW Rampage in Chicago? Who would you like to see Punk feud with, should he sign for AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Vedant Jain