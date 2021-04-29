WWE legend says Triple H is only remembered because of his "daddy-in-law"

Bret Hart has voiced his opinion on the legacy of Triple H, saying the former WWE Champion is only remembered because of his "daddy-in-law" Vince McMahon.

In a recent appearance on The 81 Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer was highly critical of Triple H's success in WWE. The Hitman implied Triple H's career achievements could boil down to becoming a member of the McMahon family.

Hart would go as far as to say he thinks Triple H hasn't had any original ideas throughout his wrestling career. Hart said:

“There’s always some guys, you know, that no matter what they do with them, you always wonder how they got there. And I never thought Triple H ever had an idea, original idea, for anything. And I I always thought he was overrated. The only reason people even know him or remember him today is because (of) daddy, daddy-in-law."

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been together since their storyline relationship evolved into a real-life romance. The pair married in 2003 and have three daughters together.

Triple H, of course, went on to win multiple world titles in WWE as well as main-eventing several WrestleMania events. Both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon now hold prominent positions behind the scenes at WWE; Stephanie is the company's Chief Brand Officer, while Triple H serves as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, as well as the founder of NXT.

Bret Hart on Triple H's treatment of The Rock in 1997

The Rock as Intercontinental Champion (Credit: WWE)

During the same podcast, Bret Hart also discussed Triple H's apparent dislike for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during his early WWE career.

Hart explained how Triple H wanted him to defeat The Rock for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart, however, did not want to defeat The Rock, as he saw no advantage for either man in the decision. Hart said:

"I wrestled The Rock and they wanted me to beat him. Triple H did. He wanted me to beat Dwayne and win the Intercontinental Title. I refused. ‘What do I need the Intercontinental Title for?’... I remember Triple H was sick about it because he had a thing for Dwayne and wanted to ruin him. He hated him."

Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.