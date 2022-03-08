7 WWE Superstars who had real crushes on their co-workers

Several WWE Superstars have had real crushes on their co-workers in the past few years.

Many love stories have developed inside the WWE locker room in the past. A few superstars have dated each other. Some even got engaged and married, like Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins and Naomi & Jimmy Uso.

Meanwhile, a few other WWE Superstars have confessed to having crushes on some of their colleagues. Nevertheless, they have never dated them in real life. While some of these superstars only shared the locker room with their crushes, others got to work with them on-screen.

Here are seven WWE Superstars who had real crushes on their co-workers.

#7. Paul Heyman - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus joined WWE in 2000. Nearly a year later, Paul Heyman also signed with the company. The two shared the locker room for about five years before leaving in 2006.

In an interview with The Sun in 2008, Heyman admitted that he had a crush on the seven-time women's champion. He also praised her hard work in improving her wrestling skills.

"Here's where Trish really earned everyone's respect. In an environment where she could have made fantastic money just taking an occasional bump... Trish Stratus wanted to offer more. She wanted to give the WWE audience a more complete package than just a busty glamour girl. She desired to be respected by her peers not just for her awesome looks, but for her drive, ambition, and talent. Trish was not satisfied just being pro wrestling's hottest babe. She felt compelled to push herself past her own limits and learn how to be a great female wrestler," Heyman said.

While Stratus retired in 2006, she has made several sporadic WWE appearances in the past few years. The Hall of Famer also competed in several matches. Her final bout came in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Heyman returned to WWE in 2012 and has been with the company ever since. He currently serves as Universal Champion Roman Reigns' special counsel.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley - Stephanie McMahon

D-Von Dudley and Stephanie McMahon have worked together for many years in WWE. In 2000, the Hall of Famer shared the ring with The Billion Dollar Princess in a No Disqualification six-man tag team match. They have also appeared together in a few backstage segments over the years.

During an episode of Ride Along a few years ago, Dudley confessed to having a crush on Vince McMahon's daughter. Last year, he spoke again about his infatuation with Stephanie during his appearance on the Average Blokes Show.

The former tag team champion even admitted that he would have loved to date The Queen of Queens.

"I've gone on record with WWE Ride Along that I admitted to my infatuation with this individual. And Bubba made fun of me during the entire ride along and the person I'm thinking about is Stephanie McMahon (...) I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't married," Dudley said.

Stephanie is currently WWE's Chief Brand Officer. Meanwhile, Dudley is now a backstage producer in the company.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella - Stephanie McMahon

Brie Bella signed with WWE in 2007 and spent nearly nine years as a regular competitor in Vince McMahon's company. In 2014, she got involved in a storyline with Stephanie McMahon. Later that year, the two ladies squared off at SummerSlam in a match that Stephanie won.

In an interview with The Miami Herald in 2014, Brie disclosed that she enjoyed working with The Billion Dollar Princess. She also revealed that she had a girl crush on Stephanie.

"I have to say I have like a girl crush on her. She is just an amazing woman. She is so talented and with the way she is with all the charities to represent WWE. Then she can put that all aside, when she gets to that ring. It’s just insane to me. I just really admire her, and it has been a lot of fun to work with her and learn from her. I've really enjoyed it," Brie said.

Brie Bella has made a few sporadic appearances in the past few years. She recently returned to the ring to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. The 38-year-old entered the bout at number 19 and lasted for over 19 minutes before being eliminated by Ronda Rousey.

#4. Sasha Banks - Sheamus

Sheamus joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006. Six years later, Sasha Banks also signed with the company. For the past decade, the two have been sharing the locker room.

In an interview with TRL in 2018, Banks confessed that she had a crush on The Celtic Warrior growing up:

"I don't want to admit this! Sheamus from WWE - when I was a child! When I was little! I know! I thought he was cute... I still love him, I still love him."

Despite never working together on-screen, Banks and Sheamus seem to have a close bond outside the ring.

The Boss is currently married to former superstar and current WWE costume designer Sarath Ton. Meanwhile, Sheamus announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, last June.

#3. Liv Morgan - John Cena

Liv Morgan was a big wrestling fan growing up and has admired several superstars. The 27-year-old also had a crush on John Cena.

A few years ago, the former member of The Riott Squad told WWE Pop Question that she had a big crush on Cena during his run as The Doctor of Thuganomics.

"I had a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge crush on John Cena. I thought he was the coolest ever. He came out with his backward hat, chain gang soldier. I was like, 'Me too, bro,'" Morgan said.

After Morgan joined the company in 2014, she got the opportunity to share the locker room with the 16-time world champion. While Morgan is a regular competitor on Monday Night RAW, Cena is currently a part-timer.

#2. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch - Jeff Hardy

Becky Lynch is currently married to Seth Rollins. However, growing up, she had a crush on another superstar.

During a live talk show with Gorilla Position in 2019, Big Time Becks revealed that Jeff Hardy was her first wrestling crush. The two later became colleagues between 2017 and 2021.

Despite working in the same promotions for nearly four years, Lynch and Hardy never worked together on-screen. While The Man is still active on RAW, The Charismatic Enigma left the company in December 2021.

#1. Akira Tozawa - Asuka

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Asuka joined Vince McMahon's company in 2015. A year later, the company signed another Japanese star, Akira Tozawa.

Speaking about his celebrity crush on WWE Pop Question in 2018, Tozawa disclosed that he liked his compatriot.

"Asuka... [Why?] I have no clue."

Tozawa and Asuka have been sharing the locker room for nearly six years now. Nevertheless, they have never worked together in a storyline.

The former cruiserweight champion is currently active on RAW. Meanwhile, the former RAW Women's Champion is now a free agent as she was not drafted in the 2021 Draft. She is currently out of action due to injury.

