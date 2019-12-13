Seth Rollins says he has a crush on current male Superstar

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13 Dec 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE

2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement – Onstage

It was certainly a fun night in London as former Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch were live for a talk show with Gorilla Position. The couple was asked about various questions regarding their career and more, and a fun little tidbit was when both were asked about their crushes.

"Who was your first wrestling crush?"

Becky Lynch said "Jeff Hardy". James Delow of Gorilla Position replied saying "Seth [Rollins] said Finn Balor" and The Architect gave a nod of approval. He jokingly agreed and said, "Jeff Hardy too".

When asked who Rollins thinks will induct her into the Hall of Fame, Lynch took a shot at him by saying "Finn Balor" and Rollins seemed to appreciate the roast.

You can watch the clip below if you want to laugh it out. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have been associated with each other for the last three years and it's clear that the two men have the utmost respect for one another.

Part 6. Becky said Jeff was her first wrestling crush n Seth said balor and she was like oh. Lmaoo, Then becky said balor for inducting her into the hof after seth said Charlotte and she didn't look to pleased 😂 pic.twitter.com/GKoCNf9s57 — Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) December 12, 2019

We recommend you check out the full show when it comes out on the audio version of Gorilla Position. The full episode will likely release soon.