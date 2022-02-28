6 current WWE Superstars who are considered free agents

In the framework of WWE's brand split, some superstars can be considered free agents. This means they are free to appear on either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown.

Last October, Vince McMahon's company held its annual superstar draft. The 2021 WWE Draft saw some big names changing brands, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Edge. While Big Time Becks and The Rated R Superstar moved from SmackDown to RAW, The Queen left the red brand to join the blue one.

Meanwhile, a few superstars have not been drafted and remain free agents to this day. Some of these wrestlers have been out of action for several months for various reasons. However, others have appeared on SmackDown and RAW brands in the past few months.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who are considered free agents.

#6. WWE Superstar Elias

Elias joined Vince McMahon's company in 2014 and spent three years on NXT before making his main roster debut in 2017. The 34-year-old has feuded with several superstars over the past few years. His latest rivalry came with his former ally Jaxson Ryker.

Elias and Ryker joined forces in December 2020. However, their partnership ended after losing a RAW Tag Team Championships match against AJ Styles and Omos in May 2021.

The two wrestlers then faced each other in a series of matches. Elias lost three singles bouts and one tag team match against his former partner. They then squared off one last time in a Symphony of Destruction Match last July.

Unfortunately, Elias also came up short in the Symphony of Destruction. He has not competed again since. Last August, WWE aired vignettes where Elias burned his guitar, indicating the end of his musician character. While fans have waited to see him return with a new persona, he hasn't appeared so far.

Elias was not picked by either brand in the 2021 WWE Draft. Hence, he is currently a free agent and can return on either SmackDown or RAW.

