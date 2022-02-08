5 WWE Superstars who have aged well

Despite being a lot older than they were when they first debuted in WWE, several superstars have aged gracefully.

Although many people link the term "aging gracefully" to appearance, it could also refer to people's attitudes as they go through different stages of life. Many factors could contribute to aging well, including exercising, healthy diets and avoiding stress.

Several former and current WWE Superstars have been leading a healthy lifestyle and taking care of themselves physically and mentally. Although they are no longer the youngsters who debuted in Vince McMahon's company a few decades ago, these performers seem to have aged very well. They are still in great shape and seem young at heart.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who have aged well -Goldberg

Goldberg made his professional wrestling debut in 1997 when he was 30 years old. The former NFL player competed for several years in WCW before the company went out of business. He then joined WWE in 2003 and spent nearly a year in Vince McMahon's company before leaving in 2004.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was in incredible shape when he walked away from wrestling in 2004. In 2016, Goldberg returned to WWE and looked almost the same except for his goatee turning gray. Despite turning 55 last December, the former WCW star is still in impressive shape.

In an interview with GQ in 2017, the former Universal Champion disclosed how he deals with aging.

"Well, it’s always been eat as much as humanly possible and stay away from the fats,'' Goldberg said. ''Carbs are my friend. As long as I don’t eat them late at night, I’m good. Except for the fact that I now have to train late at night (...) When you’re 50 years old and you’re putting your underwear on in front of millions of people and you used to be me—lets just say that I’ve cleaned up my diet quite a bit. I didn’t use to be as strict with my fat intake. I mean, I didn’t even know what “Gluten-free” was then. I ate everything that I saw back then. And it didn’t matter because I was younger and my metabolism was even faster."

In addition to following a healthy diet, Goldberg revealed that mental strength is another factor that helps him stay in good shape.

"The mental aspect can push you through anything. The body can do things you never thought possible if you can get your mind to be the driving force. I’ve found that out over the past four months," he added

Goldberg recently returned to SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. The two will square off at Elimination Chamber.

