Jim Ross gives interesting take on Torrie Wilson's WWE career

Jim Ross believes Torrie Wilson could have been “extremely good” as an in-ring competitor if she had received more wrestling training.

Wilson worked for WWE between 2001 and 2008 after initially making her name in WCW. During Wilson’s time in the wrestling business, women’s looks were often viewed as more important than their ability as wrestlers. As a result, her matches rarely lasted longer than five minutes.

Ross, a former WWE commentator, said on his Grilling JR podcast that Wilson would have thrived if women’s wrestling was treated more seriously in the 2000s. Instead, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted his women’s division to be full of “athletic 10s” who looked attractive on television.

“Athletic 10s - that’s what he wanted, the old man wanted athletic 10s. Stacy [Keibler] and Torrie, they were both 10s, and Torrie Wilson was a hell of an athlete. If Torrie had been able to train in a training camp environment, a wrestling school environment, she could have been extremely good,” Ross said.

Jim Ross’ comments came during a podcast episode which revolved around WWE No Mercy 2001. Torrie Wilson defeated Stacy Keibler in a three-minute lingerie match at the event.

Jim Ross on Torrie Wilson’s dedication to fitness

A former fitness competitor, Torrie Wilson has worked as an online fitness instructor in recent years.

Jim Ross praised Wilson for ensuring she was always in “amazing” shape whenever she appeared in WWE.

“She was always in amazing condition, she was not gonna blow up. I’ve told you the story that she used to, whatever arena we went to that she was booked on, she would run the stadium steps, up and down, up and down [for] seemingly eternity,” Ross said.

Although Wilson competed in over 250 matches during her wrestling career, she never held a Women's Championship. The 46-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Also Read

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Should Torrie Wilson have won a title in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far