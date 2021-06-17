Bobby Lashley reveals secret behind looking young in his 40s [Exclusive]

Bobby Lashley chatted with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino ahead of Hell In A Cell 2021 and talked about looking surprisingly young for someone who's 44-years-old.

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant athletes in WWE today. He has received major praise from fans for maintaining an incredible physique at his age and for the fact that he looks way younger than he is. The WWE Champion spilled the beans about the same in the interview. Lashley cited a combination of his discipline, genetics and commitment to self-care and training as the reasons behind his youthful exterior:

"I'm not really a drinker, I don't put anything that's... I do things in very, very, very small moderations and for me it's just being on a routine. I take care of myself. I do a lot of rehab, I really take care of myself. I eat good, and I take my time to do the massages, and try needling when you get the boo-boos and other than that... I mean, if you don't damage yourself but you're not gonna break down."

Bobby Lashley looks amazing for a guy who's 44-years-old

Bobby Lashley was a major WWE attraction way back in the 2000s. He feuded with Vince McMahon himself in 2007 and was involved in the 'Battle of the Billionaires' match that helped WrestleMania 23 set a pay-per-view buyout record. Lashley didn't win the WWE title though and parted ways with the company in 2008.

Bobby Lashley did well in MMA and went on to become the World Champion in IMPACT Wrestling. He returned to WWE in 2018 and fans were surprised to see that his appearance and form hadn't changed much. Bobby Lashley has maintained a disciplined lifestyle and boasts one of the most impressive physiques in wrestling today.

