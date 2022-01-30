Bayley breaks silence after not returning at the Royal Rumble 2022

Bayley has broken her silence after not returning at the Royal Rumble 2022.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't included in the 30 women battle royal, but shortly after the match, she took to Twitter to send a message.

The Role Model is currently sidelined with an injury that she suffered on July 9th, 2021. She was in a feud against Bianca Belair, but while training at the WWE Performance Center, the former SmackDown Women's Champion tore her ACL.

Taking to Twitter, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that what she desires and wants doesn't even exist yet.

She also posted an image of herself sipping a drink while watching the Rumble.

"What I want doesn’t even exist yet." - wrote Bayley.

Check out the former NXT Women's Champion's tweet below:

The 2022 women's Royal Rumble match was won by the returning Ronda Rousey. The former RAW Women's Champion entered the match at #28 and eliminated four superstars on her way to victory.

In the closing stages of the women's Rumble match, The Baddest Woman On The Planet eliminated her arch-nemesis Charlotte Flair over the top rope to secure the win.

During the Rumble match, several top names, including the likes of Alicia Fox, Molly Holly, and Kelly Kelly, made their return to the WWE ring.

However, there were notable absentees from the women's Rumble, such as the likes of Alexa Bliss NXT star Io Shirai, among others.

Bayley could soon make her return to in-ring action in WWE

Bayley could soon be on her way back to WWE.

Despite not appearing at the Royal Rumble, the former multi-time SmackDown Women's Champion could be an integral part on the Road To WrestleMania 38.

Due to her injury, The Role Model also went undrafted at the 2021 WWE Draft. Hence, it is yet to be revealed which brand the former RAW Women's Champion will end up upon her return.

As things stand, Ronda Rousey is expected to either challenge Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch for their respective SmackDown or RAW Women's Championship. Bayley could pretty much insert herself in one of the two title pictures leading up to WrestleMania.

