6 WWE Superstars who married other wrestlers' sisters

Over the past few decades, several WWE Superstars have married their colleagues' sisters.

Many WWE Superstars have dated their colleagues in the past few years. While some of these relationships fell apart, others thrived and ended in marriage. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are an example. They tied the knot last year after dating for two years.

Meanwhile, a few other WWE Superstars have fallen in love and married their colleagues' sisters. Some of these women were also in-ring performers. However, others were not in the professional wrestling business. Although several of these marriages are still going strong, others have collapsed.

Here are six WWE Superstars who married other wrestlers' sisters.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart

Before kicking off his professional wrestling career, Jim Neidhart pursued an NFL career. He played for the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, he decided to pursue a professional wrestling career after his release from the Dallas Cowboys in the late 1970s.

Neidhart then traveled to Calgary to train with WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. He joined Hart's Stampede Wrestling and was the last wrestler Stu trained himself. Neidhart also married his trainer's daughter, Elizabeth. They tied the knot in 1979 and remained together for 39 years until Neidhart passed away in 2018.

In addition to being Stu Hart's daughter, Neidhart's wife was also WWE Hall of Famer's Bret Hart's sister. Her husband and brother worked together for many years in WWE as members of The Hart Foundation. The two wrestlers held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice in 1987 and 1990.

Bret and Neidhart also competed against each other in a few Tag Team matches. Nonetheless, they went one-on-one only once in 1994. The Hitman defeated The Anvil.

Neidhart also worked with Elizabeth's younger brother, Owen. Together, they formed The New Foundation in 1991. They teamed up in several tag team matches in WWE between 1991 and 1997.

Jim Neidhart and Bret Hart's sister have three daughters, Jennifer, Natalya, and Kristen. Only Natalya has followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a WWE Superstar. She is currently active on SmackDown.

#5. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Brie Bella and her twin sister, Nikki, joined WWE in 2007. Three years later, Brie first met Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan).

In her book Incomparable, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled her first encounter with the former WWE Champion.

"Before we were ever in a storyline together, we talked for the first time at the baggage claim in New York City. I had just moved to the city, and it was clear that he had no clue which Bella I was (...) A few months later, they developed a storyline for me and Nicole where we were both in hot pursuit of him," she wrote.

Although she was initially not interested in dating WWE Superstars, Brie changed her mind after working with Danielson. As the two wrestlers chatted, they discovered that they had a lot in common.

Danielson dated Nikki Bella's twin sister for a few years before they tied the knot in April 2014. They now have two children together.

Brie is currently a WWE Hall of Famer and an ambassador for Vince McMahon's company. Meanwhile, Danielson left WWE last year to join AEW. He is now active in Tony Khan's company.

Edited by Arjun